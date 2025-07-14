Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP Hold Gains But 'Volatility Is Incoming'

Cryptocurrency markets are consolidating after Bitcoin made a new all-time high above $123,000 on Monday morning.

Cryptocurrency Ticker Price Bitcoin BTC/USD $119,811.89 Ethereum ETH/USD $2,991.12 Solana SOL/USD $163.18 XRP XRP/USD $2.92 Dogecoin DOGE/USD $0.1981 Shiba Inu SHIB/USD $0.00001326

Notable Statistics:

IntoTheBlock data shows large transaction volume decreasing by 14.7% and daily active addresses falling by 5.6%. Transactions greater than $100,000 are down from 9,511 to 8,732 in a single day. Exchanges netflows are down by 93.5%.

Coinglass data reports 135,220 traders were liquidated in the past 24 hours for $782.59 million.

The top losers in the past 24 hours include MemeCore, Pump.fun and Pudgy Penguins.

Notable Developments:

Trader Notes: Crypto trader CJ noted that while Bitcoin has pushed higher, a retrace remains likely. He anticipates a potential sweep of equal lows into demand before the next major leg up.

For intraday trades, CJ is focusing only on high-quality setups, preferring a wick up first, followed by a liquidity sweep targeting the daily imbalance between $112,000–$115,000, ideally capping around $113,000.

His next major upside target stands at $129,300.

Michael van de Poppe echoed a cautious tone, observing that Bitcoin's current daily candle isn't inspiring confidence. Despite this short-term weakness, he emphasized that volatility is building, and the macro trend remains bullish.

Crypto chart analyst Ali Martinez flagged $118,700 as a critical support level. A drop to that point could trigger over $40 million in liquidations, potentially causing a sharp reaction. It’s a level to watch closely for intraday volatility.

Adding historical perspective, crypto trader Jelle noted that the last two Bitcoin cycles each lasted exactly 1,064 days. The current cycle is 966 days in, meaning roughly 100 days could be left before either a euphoric blow-off top, or a sharp correction. "Time to make it count, or are we entering an up-only supercycle?" Jelle mused.

