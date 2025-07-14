Pudgy Penguins Coin PENGU Leaps Past Dogecoin, Shiba Inu, Pepe With 93% Weekly Gain

Pudgy Penguins PENGU/USD has surged more than 90% in a week as bullish momentum builds around strong fundamentals, brand utility, and regulatory developments.

Cryptocurrency Ticker Price Market Cap 7-Day Trend Pudgy Penguins PENGU/USD $0.02837 $1.78 billion +94% Dogecoin DOGE/USD $0.2003 $30.07 billion +19.3% Shiba Inu SHIB/USD $0.00001343 $7.91 billion +16.1%

Trader Notes: Bluntz Capital said PENGU is showing leadership in the meme coin sector, currently riding anuptrend on the daily chart.

The token is approaching a retest of its previous all-time highs, and a breakout could occur soon.

With strong mainstream (“normie”) appeal and having launched during a meme bear market, it has yet to experience true price discovery.

Crypto chart analyst Ali Marinez drew parallels between PENGU and PEPE but emphasized a key differentiator: PENGU has real-world traction.

Backed by a brand with over $13 million in toy sales at Walmart and Target, Pudgy Penguins boasts strong IP, a growing ecosystem, and royalty-sharing for NFT holders.

With a spot ETF now filed, PENGU looks fundamentally strong and still early in its growth cycle.

Degengambleeh added that PENGU's reclaim of key resistance levels isn't just a bullish sign for holders, but a signal for the broader crypto space.

With clear skies until $0.05, PENGU could represent the next phase of meme-driven adoption powered by narrative, culture, and utility.

Statistics: Pudgy Penguins NFT reported an expansion of 15.5% in its volume and 3.1% growth in sales. The average sale grew 12%. The price of Pudgy Penguin NFTs spiked from 9 ETH to 11.58 ETH in a week.

The price spike coincided with Coinbase changing its X profile picture to a Pudgy Penguin NFT, posting "new pfp, who dis." Other firms including VanEck, MoonPay, and AwakenTax followed suit, reinforcing community strength and meme power.

Community News: The SEC has acknowledged Canary Capital's filing for the Canary PENGU ETF.

On July 9, the Cboe BZX Exchange submitted a proposal to list and trade shares of the fund, bringing PENGU one step closer to becoming the first meme coin ETF built around an NFT-native brand.

