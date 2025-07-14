Pudgy Penguins Coin PENGU Leaps Past Dogecoin, Shiba Inu, Pepe With 93% Weekly Gain

- Pudgy Penguins’ rallies 93% in 7 days, boosted by SEC acknowledgment of Canary Capital’s spot ETF filing.
- Traders see similarities with PEPE’s explosive rise but believe true price discovery is still ahead.
Pudgy Penguins PENGU/USD has surged more than 90% in a week as bullish momentum builds around strong fundamentals, brand utility, and regulatory developments.
|Cryptocurrency
|Ticker
|Price
|Market Cap
|7-Day Trend
|Pudgy Penguins
|PENGU/USD
|$0.02837
|$1.78 billion
|+94%
|Dogecoin
|DOGE/USD
|$0.2003
|$30.07 billion
|+19.3%
|Shiba Inu
|SHIB/USD
|$0.00001343
|$7.91 billion
|+16.1%
Trader Notes: Bluntz Capital said PENGU is showing leadership in the meme coin sector, currently riding anuptrend on the daily chart.
The token is approaching a retest of its previous all-time highs, and a breakout could occur soon.
With strong mainstream (“normie”) appeal and having launched during a meme bear market, it has yet to experience true price discovery.
Crypto chart analyst Ali Marinez drew parallels between PENGU and PEPE but emphasized a key differentiator: PENGU has real-world traction.
Backed by a brand with over $13 million in toy sales at Walmart and Target, Pudgy Penguins boasts strong IP, a growing ecosystem, and royalty-sharing for NFT holders.
With a spot ETF now filed, PENGU looks fundamentally strong and still early in its growth cycle.
Degengambleeh added that PENGU's reclaim of key resistance levels isn't just a bullish sign for holders, but a signal for the broader crypto space.
With clear skies until $0.05, PENGU could represent the next phase of meme-driven adoption powered by narrative, culture, and utility.
Statistics: Pudgy Penguins NFT reported an expansion of 15.5% in its volume and 3.1% growth in sales. The average sale grew 12%. The price of Pudgy Penguin NFTs spiked from 9 ETH to 11.58 ETH in a week.
The price spike coincided with Coinbase changing its X profile picture to a Pudgy Penguin NFT, posting "new pfp, who dis." Other firms including VanEck, MoonPay, and AwakenTax followed suit, reinforcing community strength and meme power.
Community News: The SEC has acknowledged Canary Capital's filing for the Canary PENGU ETF.
On July 9, the Cboe BZX Exchange submitted a proposal to list and trade shares of the fund, bringing PENGU one step closer to becoming the first meme coin ETF built around an NFT-native brand.
