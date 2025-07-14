July 14, 2025 5:37 AM 2 min read

Bitcoin Is Humanity's 'Best Bet' Against Currency Debasement, Says Anthony Pompliano: 'We Owe So Much To Satoshi Nakamoto'

Follow

Entrepreneur and investor Anthony Pompliano hailed Bitcoin BTC/USD as the ultimate solution to the global issue of currency debasement and the “most important technology invention” of the current era on Sunday.

What Happened: In an X post, Pompliano emphasized the potential of Bitcoin to counteract the economic damage caused by currency debasement.

“Gold served that purpose for thousands of years, but it is impractical for people to access, store, and use a physical product in today’s digital age,” he argued.

Pompliano identified Bitcoin as “humanity’s best bet” for protecting people against central bank and government overreach, a theme that BTC maximalists routinely espouse.

“It may still be controversial today, but I truly believe Bitcoin will go down as the most important technology invention of our lifetime,” he predicted.

Pompliano also remembered Satoshi Nakamoto, stating that “we owe so much” to Bitcoin’s pseudonymous creator.

See Also: Tim Draper: Bitcoin’s (BTC) Road To $250,000 Will Be Led By Women

Why It Matters: Pompliano’s comments come at a time when Bitcoin is making historic strides. The apex cryptocurrency soared above $123,000, extending a record-breaking rally that defied gravity.

Pompliano, one of the most ardent Bitcoin advocates, projected earlier this month that the leading cryptocurrency would soar to a “gazillion,” driven by massive money printing in a heated economy.

Last week, he deemed Bitcoin as the “new hurdle rate,” suggesting that it has crossed the benchmark required to be considered a viable investment.

Price Action:  At the time of writing, Bitcoin was exchanging hands at $122,367.95, up 3.66% in the last 24 hours, according to data from Benzinga Pro

Loading...
Loading...

Read Next: 

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of Benzinga Neuro and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

Photo Courtesy: PV productions on Shutterstock

BTC/USD Logo
$BTCBitcoin
$122076.762.48%

Stock Score Locked: Edge Members Only

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Unlock Rankings
Edge Rankings
Momentum
95.94
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Comments

Connect With Us

instagramlinkedinyoutube

About Benzinga

Market Resources

Trading Tools & Education

Ring the Bell

© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved