Democrats Are 'Just Salty,' Says Nayib Bukele: El Salvador's President Laughs At Senate Bill Calling For Sanctions On His Bitcoin-Friendly Nation

El Salvador President Nayib Bukele called Democrats “salty” on Tuesday, reacting to a proposed bill by party senators that calls for sanctions on the Central American nation.

What Happened: The El Salvador Accountability Act of 2025 was introduced last month by Senators Chris Van Hollen (D-Md.), Sen. Tim Kaine (D-Va.) and Alex Padilla (D-Calif.).

The legislation seeks to impose property-blocking and visa sanctions on Bukele and other Salvadoran officials “who have engaged in international human rights violations or worked to deprive individuals residing in the U.S. of their rights under the U.S. Constitution. It also calls for opposing any financial assistance or loans to the El Salvador government.

The bill also sought to probe El Salvador’s Bitcoin policy, described as a “mechanism for gross corruption, graft, and sanctions evasion.”

Bukele laughed at the allegations, stating that Democrats “are just salty.”

See Also: FTX Bitcoin Recovery Might Be One In A Million. Most People Never Get Lost Crypto Back

Why It Matters: El Salvador’s commitment to Bitcoin has been steadfast, with the country deeming it an “important project” initiated by Bukele.

El Salvador has doubled down on Bitcoin ever since adopting it as a legal tender in 2021. The country introduced a plan to buy one Bitcoin every day, until it becomes unaffordable with fiat currencies. Its stockpile has risen to 6,232.18 BTC as of this writing, worth over $678 million at prevailing prices.

However, Bukele admitted last year that Bitcoin uptake in the country had not been as successful as anticipated.

Price Action: At the time of writing, Bitcoin was exchanging hands at $108,803.25, up 0.55% in the last 24 hours, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

Loading... Loading...

Read Next:

Photo Courtesy: Joey Sussman on Shutterstock.com

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of Benzinga Neuro and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.