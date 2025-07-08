July 8, 2025 3:20 PM 3 min read

Bitcoin Reclaims $109,000, Ethereum, XRP, Dogecoin Follow Higher

by Khyathi Dalal Benzinga Staff Writer
Zinger Key Points

Cryptocurrency markets are trading higher on Tuesday as markets await further trade deals announced by the Trump administration.

CryptocurrencyTickerPrice
BitcoinBTC/USD$109,033.80
EthereumETH/USD$2,615.30
SolanaSOL/USD$152.16
XRPXRP/USD$2.31
DogecoinDOGE/USD$0.1710
Shiba InuSHIB/USD$0.00001189

Notable Statistics:

  • IntoTheBlock data shows Bitcoin's large transaction volume increasing by 95.4% and daily active addresses growing by 14.3%. Transactions greater than $100,000 are up from 7,469 to 10,853 in a single day. Exchanges netflows are up by 379.5%.
  • Coinglass data reports 73,345 traders were liquidated in the past 24 hours for $163.87 million.

Notable Developments:

Trader Notes: Crypto trader Rekt Capital observes Bitcoin is currently consolidating along a key diagonal trendline, forming a structure of higher lows and lower highs, a classic signal of price compression.

Such formations often precede powerful breakouts or breakdowns, suggesting a decisive move may be imminent.

Crypto investor Ted Pillows drew comparisons between Bitcoin's price behavior and recent M2 money supply anomalies, particularly a “wick”-like liquidity spike. He predicts this liquidity expansion could be mirrored by Bitcoin, forecasting a move toward $120,000–$125,000.

Daan Crypto Trades highlighted that Bitcoin's prolonged sideways action is forming liquidity clusters above and below current levels. He noted that "the longer the chop, the bigger the pop," with a 5%+ move likely in either direction once momentum returns.

Javon Marks pointed out that Bitcoin's momentum is quietly building, closely resembling the setup before its last major breakout. With resistance once again in view, he believes BTC is setting up for another explosive leg higher.

Image: Shutterstock

