Bitcoin Reclaims $109,000, Ethereum, XRP, Dogecoin Follow Higher

- Global cryptocurrency market capitalization is trading 0.8% higher to $3.36 trillion.
- Traders see growing liquidity and expect BTC to climb to $120K–$125K in alignment with M2 money supply trends.
- Up Next: Get 5 Dark Horse Stocks Wall Street Is Quietly Loading Up On
Cryptocurrency markets are trading higher on Tuesday as markets await further trade deals announced by the Trump administration.
|Cryptocurrency
|Ticker
|Price
|Bitcoin
|BTC/USD
|$109,033.80
|Ethereum
|ETH/USD
|$2,615.30
|Solana
|SOL/USD
|$152.16
|XRP
|XRP/USD
|$2.31
|Dogecoin
|DOGE/USD
|$0.1710
|Shiba Inu
|SHIB/USD
|$0.00001189
Notable Statistics:
- IntoTheBlock data shows Bitcoin's large transaction volume increasing by 95.4% and daily active addresses growing by 14.3%. Transactions greater than $100,000 are up from 7,469 to 10,853 in a single day. Exchanges netflows are up by 379.5%.
- Coinglass data reports 73,345 traders were liquidated in the past 24 hours for $163.87 million.
Notable Developments:
- CoreWeave’s $9 Billion Bet Turns Crypto Miner Into AI Powerhouse
- KULR Technology’s Bitcoin Bet Deepens With Coinbase Credit
- Why Tokenization Could Outgrow Bitcoin: Crypto’s Biggest Success Story
- Tom Lee Loves Ethereum, But Is Solana Quietly Taking Over? This Expert Says SOL Will ‘Outperform’ ETH — Here’s More
- Trump Media’s New ‘Crypto Blue Chip ETF’ Filing Comes With A Twist
- Bitcoin Miner Bit Digital Dumped All Its BTC For ETH—And Isn’t Looking Back
- Why You Should Keep An Eye On Solana Project Pump.fun’s $4B Price Tag
Trader Notes: Crypto trader Rekt Capital observes Bitcoin is currently consolidating along a key diagonal trendline, forming a structure of higher lows and lower highs, a classic signal of price compression.
Such formations often precede powerful breakouts or breakdowns, suggesting a decisive move may be imminent.
Crypto investor Ted Pillows drew comparisons between Bitcoin's price behavior and recent M2 money supply anomalies, particularly a “wick”-like liquidity spike. He predicts this liquidity expansion could be mirrored by Bitcoin, forecasting a move toward $120,000–$125,000.
Daan Crypto Trades highlighted that Bitcoin's prolonged sideways action is forming liquidity clusters above and below current levels. He noted that "the longer the chop, the bigger the pop," with a 5%+ move likely in either direction once momentum returns.
Javon Marks pointed out that Bitcoin's momentum is quietly building, closely resembling the setup before its last major breakout. With resistance once again in view, he believes BTC is setting up for another explosive leg higher.
Read Next:
Image: Shutterstock
© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.