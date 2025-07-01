Nvidia B300 Chips Order Touted By Nayib Bukele's Bitcoin Office — Why Does El Salvador Want These Powerful AI Processors?

El Salvador, under the presidency of Nayib Bukele, placed an order for Nvidia Corp.'s NVDA B300 chips, a powerful artificial intelligence processor that is not yet available to most of the world.

What Happened: The deal was forged with Hydra Host, a high-performance AI infrastructure firm, following President Nayib Bukele's meeting with the company's CEO last week, according to a report by Bloomberg's Latin American-focused arm dated Monday.

This marks the world's first sovereign order of the B300 chips, billed as among the most powerful AI processors in the world.

The Central American country wants to use the chips for the National Artificial Intelligence Laboratory, a government initiative to develop AI-based solutions that address local problems. The government

"With its own sovereign AI, El Salvador will be self-sufficient and autonomous in AI production, ensuring strategic resilience, economic competitiveness, and protection against external influence or cyber threats," El Salvador's national Bitcoin office said in an X post.

Why It Matters: CEO Jensen Huang announced at GTC 2025 that Nvidia is on track for a second-half 2025 rollout of Blackwell Ultra, or B300, capable of delivering a 50% boost in compute performance over its predecessor, the B200.

The chips are designed to meet the computational demands of generative AI, according to Nvidia.

Aside from the AI push, El Salvador has been betting on other emerging technologies. It gained global prominence in 2021 when it adopted Bitcoin BTC/USD, the world’s largest digital currency, as legal tender, and has since been stockpiling it as part of a state-backed drive.

Price Action: Shares of Nvidia dipped 0.26% in after-hours trading after closing 2.97% lower at $153.30 during Tuesday’s regular trading session, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

