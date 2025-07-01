July 1, 2025 2:19 PM 2 min read

'We're Back, Baby': Solana Analyst Highlights Breakout, But This Bitcoin Metric May Be At Risk

by Murtuza J Merchant Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow
Zinger Key Points

A potential momentum shift in the cryptocurrency market has been observed, with renewed strength emerging in Solana SOL/USD and related ecosystem tokens.

The trend has been highlighted by pseudonymous analyst Bluntz, who noted on Tuesday that key technical breakouts may set the stage for a positive week ahead.

Solana's recent price movement has attracted particular attention, as it appears to have broken a sustained downtrend.

Altcoins linked to the Solana ecosystem have also shown signs of recovery.

"We're back, baby," Bluntz said in a post, after describing Solana's overnight breakout and strengthening performance across its ecosystem. "Nice downtrend break on SOL overnight, I think we're in for a good week."

In addition to Solana, Bluntz pointed to PENGU PENGU/USD, a smaller altcoin, which experienced what he called a "monster breakout" overnight.

Also Read: Public Companies Are Quietly Building Massive Bitcoin Treasuries Faster Than ETFs Can Keep Up

The analyst suggested that PENGU's chart indicates the potential for further gains, describing it as a standout asset that has yet to fully establish its price discovery phase.

Trade Bitcoin, Ethereum, and More Instantly — No Wallets, No Hassle
Trade Bitcoin, Ethereum, and More Instantly — No Wallets, No Hassle

Speculate on price movements, claim up to $200 in bonuses, and start with risk-free paper trading with crypto futures on Plus500.

Disclosure: 82% of retail CFD accounts lose money

At the time, PENGU was trading at around $0.014, with Bluntz's chart implying a potential target of $0.025.

Bluntz also shared a Bitcoin BTC/USD Dominance chart, suggesting that Bitcoin's share of the total crypto market capitalization could be facing pressure.

Without providing additional commentary, Bluntz presented the chart, which appeared to show signs of a bearish divergence on the three-day timeframe, a pattern often associated with declining Bitcoin dominance and relative strength in altcoins.

A decrease in Bitcoin dominance typically signals a rotation into altcoins, as traders begin favoring assets with the potential for higher short-term gains.

The observations come as several Solana-based tokens and altcoins have started to show renewed market interest, possibly indicating a near-term shift in crypto trading dynamics.

Loading...
Loading...

Read Next:

Image: Shutterstock

SOL/USD Logo
$SOLSolana
$147.03-5.06%

Stock Score Locked: Edge Members Only

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Unlock Rankings
Edge Rankings
Momentum
86.15
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
BTC/USD Logo
$BTCBitcoin
$105964.00-1.13%
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Comments

Connect With Us

instagramlinkedinyoutube

About Benzinga

Market Resources

Trading Tools & Education

Ring the Bell

© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved