July 1, 2025 1:17 AM 2 min read

Bitcoin, Ethereum, Solana, XRP Or Dogecoin: If You Invested $1,000 In These Cryptos When 2025 Began, Here is How Much You'd Have Today Now That Half The Year Is Over

Follow

Bitcoin, the world's most valuable cryptocurrency, drove the moves of the broader cryptocurrency market in the first half of 2025, encountering historic highs and sharp corrections. While some investments were successful, others left a large hole in investors’ portfolios.

What Happened: Spurred by the apex coin's January peak, the total cryptocurrency market capitalization hit $3.64 trillion. But macroeconomic fears, precipitated by President Donald Trump's tariff policies, turned things upside down. The market capitalization fell by 18.6% in the first quarter, ending March at $2.67 trillion.

Things worsened in the early part of the second quarter as Bitcoin tumbled below $75,000. However, with tariffs getting extended for three months and the administration forging deals with key trade partners like China, sentiment improved. The market capitalization soared 26% in the second quarter.

See Also: Why Crypto Investors Are Receiving Internal Revenue Service Warning Letters

Among large-cap cryptocurrencies, Bitcoin was clearly the frontrunner, gaining over 15% since the year began. Solana also accumulated gains of over 7%.

However, leading coins like Ethereum, Dogecoin and XRP disappointed investors with negative returns.

The table below shows how much a $1000 investment in each of these coins at the start of the year would have grown to by the halfway point of 2025.

Trade Bitcoin, Ethereum, and More Instantly — No Wallets, No Hassle
Trade Bitcoin, Ethereum, and More Instantly — No Wallets, No Hassle

Speculate on price movements, claim up to $200 in bonuses, and start with risk-free paper trading with crypto futures on Plus500.

Disclosure: 82% of retail CFD accounts lose money
CryptocurrencyPrice (Recorded at 8:30 p.m. ET)Year-to-date Gains $1000 Investment Worth Today
Bitcoin BTC/USD$107,664.4715.24%$1152.41
XRP XRP/USD$2.18+7.78%$1,077.80
Dogecoin DOGE/USD$0.1671-47.50%$525
Ethereum ETH/USD$2,503.04-25.71%$742.90
Solana SOL/USD$150.03-18.26%$817.40

It is worth noting that Bitcoin’s dominance increased from 56% to 64%, while the market share of altcoins, excluding Ethereum, fell from 31% to 26% in the first six months. A high BTC dominance typically implies that investors are more confident in Bitcoin relative to other cryptocurrencies. 

Meanwhile, the reading on the Crypto Fear and Greed Index was 66, indicating a “Greed” sentiment. Interestingly, the reading was similar at the beginning of the year.

Photo Courtesy: PeopleImages.com – Yuri A on Shutterstock.com

Loading...
Loading...

Read Next: 

BTC/USD Logo
$BTCBitcoin
$106802.97-0.35%

Stock Score Locked: Edge Members Only

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Unlock Rankings
Edge Rankings
Momentum
96.45
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
DOGE/USD Logo
$DOGEDogecoin
$0.1626-1.60%
ETH/USD Logo
$ETHEthereum
$2456.84-1.19%
SOL/USD Logo
$SOLSolana
$151.87-1.94%
XRP/USD Logo
$XRPRipple
$2.22-0.86%
COIN Logo
COINCoinbase Global Inc
$348.50-1.39%
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Comments

Connect With Us

instagramlinkedinyoutube

About Benzinga

Market Resources

Trading Tools & Education

Ring the Bell

© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved