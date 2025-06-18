June 18, 2025 2:53 PM 1 min read

Why Bitcoin Tumbled On Geopolitical Tensions — And What History Says Happens Next

by Khyathi Dalal Benzinga Staff Writer
As geopolitical tensions spiked last week, Bitcoin BTC/USD and the broader crypto market experienced a sharp wave of bearish sentiment.  Will BTC repeat the historical risk-off-then-stabilize pattern like it did in earlier geopolitical crises?

What Happened: According to Santiment’s detailed post on Wednesday, a leading on-chain analytics platform, Bitcoin's current price pattern resembles its behaviour during previous geopolitical flashpoints.

From June 12 to June 15, Bitcoin dropped 4%–6%, erasing over $200 billion from the total crypto market cap. Bearish sentiment spiked across social channels and trading platforms, reinforcing a classic “risk-off” response, where investors flee volatile assets amid uncertainty.

Yet despite the panic, Bitcoin stabilized between $104,000 and $105,000, suggesting a rebound in confidence. Two factors played a major role in this: sustained institutional demand via spot Bitcoin ETF inflows and no immediate military escalation after initial conflict reports.

Why It Matters: Santiment data observed Bitcoin's similar reaction in the past:

  • Russia-Ukraine War (Feb 2022): Bitcoin plunged initially but recovered shortly afterward. However, Fed rate hikes later dragged markets lower.
  • Israel–Palestine Conflict (Oct 2023): Bitcoin fell around 7% before regaining stability within days.

These past events suggest that Bitcoin is resilient in the face of geopolitical shock, especially when institutional demand holds strong.

While current volatility has cooled, macro risks remain. Trade policy uncertainty, tariff concerns, and inflation expectations continue to weigh on sentiment. The result: short-term price swings, even if the long-term trend remains intact.

