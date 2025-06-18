A new protocol aims to redefine stablecoins as programmable assets for AI agents, much like the U.S. government establishes dollar-based rules.

In the same week that the Senate passed the GENIUS Act to regulate fiat-backed stablecoins, MAITRIX, a decentralized finance protocol focused on AI-native economies, launched with an ambition to offer an alternative vision for digital money.

Rather than anchoring to U.S. dollars, MAITRIX allows AI ecosystems to issue stablecoins backed by their native tokens, designed to function across smart contracts, autonomous agents, and decentralized applications.

"Circle's IPO proves the U.S. is embracing stablecoins — so long as they behave like bank accounts," said Ian Estrada, founder and CEO of MAITRIX. "But AI-native economies don't need digital banks. They need programmable money that works across smart contracts, agents, and DAOs. MAITRIX was built for that future. Not to wrap fiat, but to activate crypto."

The GENIUS Act, passed by the Senate with bipartisan support, mandates that stablecoins be fully backed by liquid assets such as dollars and short-term Treasuries, with strict reserve disclosures.

While industry participants have broadly welcomed the clarity, some worry that the regulation could marginalize experimental or non-fiat models of monetary design.

Estrada, speaking with Benzinga, said the U.S. framework risks chilling innovation beyond its borders: "The biggest risk would be how the rest of the world will respond given the GENIUS Act. Many regulators often follow U.S. regulatory frameworks."

He added that alternative models might find it harder to gain traction if they rely on institutional partners with U.S. exposure, as "they may choose not to engage or stop engaging with these stablecoin projects."

MAITRIX's core architecture includes two major features:

Stablecoin Launchpad : AI protocols can deploy their USD-pegged stablecoins collateralized by native tokens without selling them, giving projects monetary coordination tools without relying on fiat.

: AI protocols can deploy their USD-pegged stablecoins collateralized by native tokens without selling them, giving projects monetary coordination tools without relying on fiat. Stablecoin Hub: Token holders can mint and stake supported AI USDs, provide liquidity and earn rewards, offering DeFi utility to otherwise idle AI-native assets.

The launch highlights a growing rift between centralized compliance-driven models and decentralized infrastructures aimed at enabling autonomous, programmable financial ecosystems.

As AI agents begin to take on more complex tasks, from onboarding users to executing financial operations, MAITRIX positions its stablecoins not just as payment tools but as infrastructure for economic coordination among non-human actors.

"When risk controls and oversight systems are in place, AI agents can run 95% of financial processes," Estrada noted. "The credibility comes in with risk controls and policies that are appropriate to manage AI agents. These agents will work much faster than humans, and therefore risk management systems need to keep up."

Estrada envisions a future where financial agents handle everything from Know Your Customer (KYC) checks to teller services, with escalation protocols and oversight agents ensuring compliance and safety.

