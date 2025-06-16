Fartcoin Overtakes Dogecoin, Pepe In Coinbase Volume: More Chop Or Parabolic Breakout Ahead?

Fartcoin FARTCOIN/USD is emerging as a surprising meme coin frontrunner, gaining traction even as the broader meme coin market corrects. Despite being a recent listing on Coinbase, it has outperformed Dogecoin and Pepe over the past week, buoyed by rising volume and unexpected price resilience.

Cryptocurrency Price Market Cap 24-Hour Trend 7-Day Trend Fartcoin FARTCOIN/USD $1.26 $1.6 billion -4.1% +14.4% Dogecoin DOGE/USD $0.1780 $26.6 billion +1.2% -2.9% Shiba Inu SHIB/USD $0.00001219 $7.2 billion +1.7% -2.8%

Trader Notes: In a X post on Monday, Unipcs aka Bonk Guy highlighted Fartcoin's explosive performance on Coinbase, now outperforming veteran meme coins in trading volume. Notably, FARTCOIN's entire rally occurred before its Coinbase debut, its listing on the U.S.’s largest exchange (with over 110 million users) could supercharge its next leg higher.

Bonk Guy believes that once the market trends upward again, Fartcoin could "go violently parabolic."

Altcoin Sherpa sees short-term chop continuing unless Bitcoin remains stable but maintains that a break of Fartcoin's highs looks likely.

Kriesz calls Fartcoin one of the cleanest charts in the meme coin space, noting a massive ascending triangle forming. He expects most traders will lose patience and exit before the real move begins. Once the $1.65 level flips into support, he anticipates a rapid move to new all-time highs.

Statistics: According to Onchain Lens, a crypto whale withdrew $1.54 million USDC from Binance to buy 1.21 million Fartcoin at $1.27, raising eyebrows across Crypto Twitter about a potential rally kickstarting.

Coinglass data shows Fartcoin derivatives trading volume expanded 7.3% while open interest increased 5.6% in a single day. Liquidations hit $2.9 million, with $1.78 million in shorts wiped out, signaling forced exits from bearish positions amid the price spike.

Over the past 7 days, Fartcoin is up 12.9%, while Dogecoin and Shiba Inu dropped 5% and 4.4%, respectively.

