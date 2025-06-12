June 12, 2025 3:30 PM 2 min read

Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP, Dogecoin Continue To Struggle As Geopolitical Tensions Rise

by Khyathi Dalal Benzinga Staff Writer
Zinger Key Points

Major cryptocurrencies continued their downward momentum on Thursday, weighed down by macroeconomic uncertainty that has begun to overshadow recent positive institutional developments.

Despite growing interest from traditional finance and regulatory progress, market participants remain cautious amid persistent inflation concerns, shifting interest rate expectations and broader risk-off sentiment.

CryptocurrencyPrice   Gains +/-
Bitcoin BTC/USD$107,598.55-1.1%
Ethereum ETH/USD$2,726.14-3.7%
Solana SOL/USD$158.34-3.8%
XRP XRP/USD$2.23-2.9%
Dogecoin DOGE/USD$0.1869-5.1%
Shiba Inu SHIB/USD$0.00001251-5.8%

Notable Statistics:

  • IntoTheBlock data shows large transaction volume decreasing by 14.7% and daily active addresses falling by 8.7%. Transactions greater than $100,000 are down from 13,286 to 11,766 in a single day. Exchanges netflows are down by 69.9%.
  • Coinglass data reports 110,959 traders were liquidated in the past 24 hours for $347.96 million.

Notable Developments:

Top Losers:

CryptocurrencyPrice   Gains +/-
Virtuals Protocol VIRTUAL/USD $1.96-12.8%
Pudgy Penguins PENGU/USD $0.01067-12.05%
Vaulta (CRYPTO: A) $0.5798-9.5%
Trader Notes: Crypto trader Mags shared a simple, yet effective Bitcoin strategy based on the halving cycle:
“Buy Bitcoin 500 days before the halving, hold without interference, and sell 500 days after the halving.” This cyclical approach has historically yielded strong results and offers a low-maintenance method for long-term investors.

Javon Marks emphasized that Bitcoin's price increase appears "borderline technically coded," referencing the inherent bullish dynamics built into Bitcoin's supply structure and halving mechanics.

He argues that historical trends and chart patterns suggest upside is practically embedded in BTC's design.

As Bitcoin showed signs of recovery from recent declines, trader Follis reiterated his earlier forecast, affirming confidence in a rebound.

Trader Cryptomist noted that while broader market sentiment remained bearish, her long position is now in profit with stop-losses secured. She believes Bitcoin is nearing her first target zone, adding weight to the bullish short-term thesis.

Read Next:

Image: Shutterstock

BTC/USD Logo
$BTCBitcoin
$107669.91-0.92%

