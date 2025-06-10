June 10, 2025 11:02 PM 2 min read

Bitcoin Flat, Ethereum, Dogecoin Climb Amid US-China Trade Consensus: Analyst Says ETH Could Target $2,920 Next

Follow

Bitcoin was little changed on Tuesday even as the U.S. and China reached a trade consensus after London talks.

CryptocurrencyGains +/-Price (Recorded at 9:45 p.m. ET)
Bitcoin BTC/USD -0.07%$109,635.63
Ethereum ETH/USD
               		+2.64%$2,780.94
Dogecoin DOGE/USD          +1.31%$0.1974

What Happened: The apex cryptocurrency stalled after reaching an intraday high of $110,380.12. Trading volume remained thin, dropping nearly 8% in the last 24 hours.

Meanwhile, Ethereum continued to outperform its elder sibling, breaking past $2,800 for the first time since Feb. 24. Trading volume soared 48% to $38.98 billion in the 24-hour period.

Over $321 million was liquidated from the cryptocurrency market in the last 4 hours, with short position traders suffering higher losses. If Bitcoin reaches $111,000, about $240 million in shorts could be wiped out.

Bitcoin's Open Interest cooled 1.83% in the last 24 hours following Monday's surge. More than 66% of Binance traders with open BTC positions, meanwhile, were positioned short, expecting a correction.

The "Greed" sentiment intensified in the last 24 hours, according to the Crypto Fear & Greed Index.

Top Gainers (24-Hours)

CryptocurrencyGains +/-Price (Recorded at 9:45 p.m. ET)
Uniswap (UNI)+20.16%$8.29
Fartcoin (FARTCOIN)
               		+11.90%$1.35
Jito (JITO)          +11.51%$2.15

The global cryptocurrency market capitalization stood at $3.45 trillion, following a minor increase of 0.38% in the last 24 hours.

Trade Bitcoin, Ethereum, and More Instantly — No Wallets, No Hassle
Trade Bitcoin, Ethereum, and More Instantly — No Wallets, No Hassle

Speculate on price movements, claim up to $200 in bonuses, and start with risk-free paper trading with crypto futures on Plus500.

Disclosure: 82% of retail CFD accounts lose money

Stocks ascended on Tuesday. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 105.11 points, or 0.25%, to close at 42,866.87. The S&P 500 gained 0.55% to end at 6,038.81, while the tech-focused Nasdaq Composite spiked 0.63% to close at 19,714.99.

The U.S. and China reached a consensus on trade after a second day of talks in London. Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick said that the two parties "reached a framework" to implement the Geneva consensus, according to CNBC. 

See More: Best Cryptocurrency Scanners

Analyst Notes: Cryptocurrency analyst and trader Rekt Capital stated that Bitcoin's daily close above $109,443 could push the apex cryptocurrency to new all-time highs.

Another well-known cryptocurrency analyst, Ali Martinez, highlighted that Ethereum has broken through the key resistance at $2,820 and may target $2,920 next.

Loading...
Loading...

Read Next:    

Photo Courtesy: PeopleImages.com – Yuri A on Shutterstock.com

BTC Logo
BTCGrayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust (BTC) Common units of fractional undivided beneficial interest
$48.781.35%

Stock Score Locked: Edge Members Only

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Unlock Rankings
Edge Rankings
Momentum
Not Available
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
BTC/USD Logo
$BTCBitcoin
$109708.00-0.54%
DOGE/USD Logo
$DOGEDogecoin
$0.1958-1.36%
ETH/USD Logo
$ETHEthereum
$2782.83-1.20%
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Comments

Connect With Us

instagramlinkedinyoutube

About Benzinga

Market Resources

Trading Tools & Education

Ring the Bell

© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved