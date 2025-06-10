Bitcoin Mining Stock With 'Biggest Opportunity' In Crypto Space Grabs Eyeballs As Expert Recalls Tom Lee's Call: 'If We Are In For Another Leg Up In BTC, This Flies'

The owner and operator of Bitcoin BTC/USD mining data centers, IREN Ltd. IREN, is on experts’ radar as they find value in the company, expecting the stock to soar over $100 apiece in the next 18 months.

What Happened: According to Eric Jackson, the founder and president of EMJ Capital Ltd., IREN is one of the “Most profitable miner by far.”

Terming the miner as the “biggest opportunity” that he sees in the crypto space, Jackson recalls Tom Lee‘s call from November, when the stock appeared in Fundstrat Global Advisor’s crypto portfolio.

The X post reshared by Jackson quotes the founder of Fundstrat, Lee, highlighting that his firm has been long IREN since November 2024.

As Bitcoin hovers around the $110,000 mark, Jackson added that “If we are in for another leg up in BTC, this flies.”

Jackson stated that he sees the stock growing nearly 10 times from its current price. “Assuming those all happen which I do, I see this stock well past $100 in 18 months from now. [Long],” he adds in his post.

Meanwhile, as BTC advances, Ryan Detrick from Carson Research shared another X post highlighting the growth in Bitcoin-linked exchange-traded funds. As per the post, iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF IBIT was the fastest ETF to reach $70 billion in assets under management in just 341 days.

This ETF overtook the previous record holder, SPDR Gold Trust GLD, which took 1,691 days to cross the $70 billion AUM mark.

Why It Matters: IREN closed 6.05% higher at $10.34 apiece on Monday, and it was higher by 1.55% in premarket on Tuesday. The stock has grown by 37.68% over the last month, but it was 1.15% lower on a year-to-date basis.

Benzinga Edge Stock Rankings show that IREN had a strong price trend over the short, medium, and long term. Its momentum ranking was poor, whereas its value ranking was moderate at the 62.32th percentile. The details of other metrics are available here.

According to 15 analysts tracked by Benzinga, IREN Ltd holds a $15.63 consensus price target with a ‘buy’ rating. The targets range from $4.30 to $26. Recent May 2025 ratings from Canaccord Genuity, B. Riley Securities, and Macquarie imply an 84.83% upside for the stock over the next 12 months.

Meanwhile, the Bitcoin-linked ETFs have performed very well this year.

Bitcoin-Linked ETFs YTD Performance One-Year Performance iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF IBIT 11.56% 56.02% Fidelity Wise Origin Bitcoin Fund FBTC 11.50% 56.05% Bitwise Bitcoin ETF BITB 11.58% 56% Invesco Galaxy Bitcoin ETF BTCO 11.47% 56.23% Grayscale Bitcoin Trust GBTC 10.96% 38.78%

The SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust SPY and Invesco QQQ Trust ETF QQQ, which track the S&P 500 index and Nasdaq 100 index, respectively, were mixed in premarket on Tuesday. The SPY was up 0.0017% to $599.69, while the QQQ declined 0.015% to $530.62, according to Benzinga Pro data.

