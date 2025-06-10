Dogecoin, Shiba Inu Climb But These Emerging Memecoins Are Leading Crypto Gains Tuesday Morning

Memecoins led cryptocurrency market gains Tuesday morning, as Bitcoin BTC/USD regained $110,000 in an overnight surge.

What happened: Dogwifhat popped over 16% to become the most successful cryptocurrency in the last 24 hours. The Solana SOL/USD-based token's trading volume soared 132% to $588.66 million. The rally helped WIF erase its weekly losses.

The cryptocurrency's Open Interest lifted 18.84% in the last 24 hours, according to Coinglass. Additionally, over 62% of Binance derivatives traders with an open WIF position placed bullish bets on the memecoin, according to the Long/Short ratio.

Meanwhile, the Relative Strength Index, used to determine if the asset is overbought or oversold, flashed a “Neutral” signal for the coin, according to TradingView. The Bull Bear Power Indicator also gave a "Neutral" reading.

Cryptocurrency 24-Hour Gains +/- Price (Recorded at 4:22 a.m. ET) Dogwifhat WIF/USD +16.32% $1.03 Fartcoin (FARTCOIN) +14.94% $1.23

See Also: Forget Dollars: Willy Woo Says Bitcoin Will Be Priced Against Global GDP — ‘Gold Used To Be That Money, BTC Is The Challenger’

Fartcoin, another Solana-based memecoin, jumped nearly 15% to become the third-biggest cryptocurrency gainer in the last 24 hours.. Trading volume jumped 73% to $256.5 million, suggesting high liquidity and investor preference.

The frivolously named cryptocurrency registered a 14.86% jump in 24-hour Open Interest, sailing to an all-time high of $721.70 million.

Both WIF and FARTCOIN outgained meme heavyweights, such as Dogecoin DOGE/USD and Shiba Inu SHIB/USD could only gain 5.06% and 4.20%. respectively, over the previous day.

The memecoin upsurge followed Bitcoin's sharp rally on Monday, where it spiked above $110,000 after a two-week gap. This surge followed trade talks between the U.S. and Chinese officials, which could have stoked investor optimism.

Benzinga Note: Investing in meme coins is highly speculative and involves significant risk. Meme coins often lack intrinsic value and are driven by market sentiment, social media trends, and speculative trading

Loading... Loading...

Read Next:

Image Via Shutterstock