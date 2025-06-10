Circle Stock Has Popped 271% Since NYSE Debut, Now A KPMG Consultant Says This Is The Next Big Thing After Stablecoins

Tarun Anand, KPMG’s Blockchain and Digital Asset Consultant, said stablecoins, real-world asset tokenization and decentralized physical infrastructure networks will be the key cryptocurrency narratives to watch out for in the next few years.

What Happened: In an exclusive chat with Benzinga at the recently held Consensus 2025 event, Anand shared his insights on the future of blockchain technology and cryptocurrency.

“I think the next 1-2 years, it’s going to be a story of stablecoins. Then real world assets,” Anand predicted. “After that I think we’re going to be moving into seeing how decentralized physical infrastructure networks, or DePIN, can really transform telecommunications.”

Anand added, “Keep an eye out for DePIN in the next five years.”

Anand also expressed confidence that KPMG as a company had the ability to provide “institutional-grade services to traditional players—banks and asset managers—apart from native Web3 companies.

“We’re definitely uniquely positioned to provide what I think the Web3 ecosystem needs to gain retail and full corporate adoption,” Anand stated.

Why It Matters: Dollar-backed stablecoins, like Tether USDT/USD and Circle USDC/USD, have been a hot topic in the cryptocurrency world. According to a multinational bank, Standard Chartered, the total value of the stablecoin market is expected to surge from $254 billion today to $2 trillion by the end of 2028, potentially generating $1.6 trillion in additional demand for U.S. Treasury bills.

Anand’s predictions come at a time when the Senate has advanced the GENIUS Act in the Senate. The legislation, aimed at regulating stablecoins, has passed a key procedural hurdle and is moving towards final passage.

In other news, stablecoin issuer Circle Internet Financial CRL has made a blockbuster debut on Wall Street, surging a whopping 271% from its IPO price.

Meanwhile, the tokenization of real-world assets, or RWAs, has also sparked interest, with major businesses such as Robinhood Markets Inc. HOOD proposing a government framework and Ripple Labs striking high-profile partnerships to offer such services.

DePIN, on the other hand, uses blockchain technology to create and manage physical infrastructure, like wireless networks. According to DeFiLlama, the total market cap of DePIN protocols was $19.25 billion as of this writing while RWA’s accounted for over $41 billion.

