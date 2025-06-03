Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP, Dogecoin Edge Higher As Traders Maintain Bullish Outlook

Cryptocurrencies are trading lightly up on Tuesday morning as the Fear & Greed Index remains in neutral territory.

Cryptocurrency Price Gains +/- Bitcoin BTC/USD $105,370 +0.90% Ethereum ETH/USD $2,614.6 +5.1% Solana SOL/USD $161.4 +4.5% XRP XRP/USD $2.20 +2.9% Dogecoin DOGE/USD $0.1956 +2.9% Shiba Inu SHIB/USD $0.00001320 +3.3%

Notable Statistics:

IntoTheBlock data shows Bitcoin and Ethereum large transaction volume increasing by 72.1% and 127.8%, respectively. BTC's daily active addresses went up by 12%. Ethereum's exchanges netflows surged by 4,563.6% in a single day.

Coinglass data shows 76,813 traders were liquidated in the past 24 hours for $195.07 million.

SoSoValue data shows a $267.5 million net outflow out of spot Bitcoin ETFs. Spot Ethereum ETFs saw a net intflow of $78.2 million.

Trader Notes: Cypto trader Jelle noted that key weekly resistance now acts as support. If Bitcoin closes the week strong, $140,000 could be the next leg.

Altcoin Sherpa believes BTC has likely formed a solid low.

While a clean break above $107,000 may not happen immediately, a short-term bounce to $109,000–$110,000 is expected.

Crypto trader Michael van de Poppe predicts Ethereum is "poised for a significant upward breakout."

Bluntz Capital argues that altcoin season is brewing. When buying returns, meme coins typically outperform, driven more by hype than fundamentals.

Trader Tardigrade noted that Dogecoin is mirroring its August–October 2024 setup. A massive surge may be near.

For Solana, Crypto Bully stated that he is not buying yet, but a tap into $143 support or a reclaim above $160 would be an opportunity.

The trader is willing to pay a premium to long a strong reclaim of the $160s, targeting moves to $180 and then $200.

