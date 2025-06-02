Strategy And Metaplanet Deepen Bitcoin Exposure With Over $190 Million In Fresh Buys Amid $105K Market Level

Two of the most aggressive corporate Bitcoin acquirers, Strategy Inc. MSTR and Japan-based Metaplanet, expanded their holdings significantly in early June, reinforcing the growing institutional embrace of Bitcoin as a treasury reserve asset.

Strategy Inc. announced the purchase of 705 additional Bitcoin for approximately $75 million.

Acquired at an average price of $106,495 per coin, the transaction lifts the firm's total Bitcoin holdings to 580,955 BTC, valued at roughly $60 billion at current market prices.

The acquisition was financed through equity sales, specifically via at-the-market offerings of its perpetual preferred shares STRK and STRF, raising a combined $74.6 million.

Metaplanet, meanwhile, disclosed a fresh buy of 1,088 BTC for 16.89 billion yen (approximately $117.5 million), bringing its total holdings to 8,888 BTC.

The firm's average purchase price for the recent tranche was around $108,051. This marks one of the company’s largest single purchases since it adopted a formal Bitcoin treasury policy in April 2024.

To finance the acquisition without shareholder dilution, Metaplanet issued $50 million in zero-interest bonds last week.

The company has added 7,126 BTC in 2025 alone and remains on pace to meet its target of 10,000 BTC by year-end.

Metaplanet also reported a year-to-date BTC yield of 66.3%, with unrealized gains of approximately 2,684 BTC or 40.5 billion yen.

Together, the two firms have deployed over $190 million in recent days, underscoring a growing trend of corporate Bitcoin accumulation amid persistent inflation and heightened fiat volatility.

Both companies are now entrenched among the top global corporate BTC holders, with Strategy holding the top position overall and Metaplanet leading in Asia.

Bitcoin remained stable around the $105,000 mark during Asian trading hours, showing limited movement despite the surge in corporate acquisitions.

