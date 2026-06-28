Peter Schiff Explains Why Michael Saylor Has No Easy Way Out as MSTR, STRC Plunge

Peter Schiff has warned Strategy’s (NASDAQ:MSTR) investors that Michael Saylor has no easy way out as the stock and its preferred stocks plummet.

Peter Schiff Warns of More MSTR Stock Pain Ahead

In an X post, he argued that Saylor has no viable solution as his stocks continue to slide. In particular, he highlighted STRC, the popular preferred stock with an 11% dividend yield, which has suffered a sharp decline in recent weeks.

STRC, together with other preferred stocks like STRD, STRK, and STRF, have all plunged as investors worry about the sustainability of the dividend since Strategy’s Bitcoin holdings don’t generate any cash return.

As such, the company has three potential solutions to continue paying its dividends. It can issue more debt, but this will be expensive as it has over $6.7 billion in debt. Alternatively, it can sell more shares, diluting its investors, or it can sell its Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC).

In his post, Schiff warned that selling Bitcoin would be dangerous for the company because it could trigger a steeper decline. Earlier this month, Bitcoin fell below $60,000 after the company sold just 32 coins. Schiff also argued that pausing its Bitcoin purchases would put further downward pressure on BTC.

In another post, Schiff argued that Strategy’s collapse would have more severe consequences for the cryptocurrency industry than FTX’s downfall in 2022. FTX customers lost more than $9 billion when the exchange collapsed, although many were eventually made whole through the bankruptcy process. In the aftermath, the cryptocurrency market shed more than $200 billion in value.

Michael Saylor Hints at Further Bitcoin Purchases

Still, despite the woes, Saylor appears unfazed with the MSTR and STRC crashes. In an X post, he hinted that Strategy continued accumulating Bitcoin last week. He attached the orange chart, noting that he will need more charts.

Strategy has spent the past six years accumulating Bitcoin and now holds 847,363 coins worth more than $50.4 billion. However, the company acquired them at a total cost of about $64 billion, leaving it with billions of dollars in unrealized losses.

Meanwhile, its stock has plunged from $540 in November 2024 to $82, wiping out more than $100 billion in market value as its market capitalization fell from $128 billion to about $28 billion.

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