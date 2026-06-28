Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong Says Tokenized Stocks Could Open US Markets To 4 Billion Unbrokered People

Tokenized Stocks Aim to Unlock Global Equity Access

“There’s actually about four billion people in the world today who are unbrokered,” Armstrong said in an episode of Sourcery with Molly O’Shea that aired on Saturday. “Half the planet basically can’t get access to any high-quality U.S. companies to invest in. They’re stuck holding cash and lower-quality investments.”

“That’s going to totally change the world,” Armstrong said of the shift to tokenized equities on modern financial rails.

Armstrong pointed to the pending Clarity Act, which he described as "right on the horizon," as the next crypto bill expected to speed up adoption of tokenized equities, similar to how the Genius Act supported stablecoins.

“If you survey Americans, something like 83% of them say that the financial system is not currently working for them,” Armstrong said, highlighting that the access issue extends beyond emerging markets.

Recent market data also supports Armstrong’s point, indicating tokenized stock trading volumes have reached record levels, signaling growing institutional and retail interest in blockchain-based equity exposure.

Photo Courtesy: Shutterstock By Thrive Studios ID

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.