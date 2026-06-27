Michael Saylor Loses Billions As MSTR Plunges From $540 To $82

Michael Saylor, the billionaire founder of Strategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) , has lost billions of dollars for himself and his investors as the stock has continued its strong downward trend.

After peaking at $543 in November 2024, it has dropped to $82 today, with its market capitalization falling from $128 billion to $28 billion today. According to Forbes, his net worth has dropped from over $7 billion to $3 billion.

Saylor has weathered major challenges before, including in 2022, when Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) plunged below $16,000 as the Federal Reserve aggressively raised interest rates and FTX collapsed.

Michael Saylor’s Strategy is Facing Unprecedented Challenges

The current challenge, however, is severe. Bitcoin continues its strong downward trend, moving from a record high of $126,300 to $60,000 today, and is at risk of further downside as ETF outflows rise.

Technical analysis suggests that BTC will drop to $50k soon, leading to more unrealized losses since his average buying price was $64,000.

The company has also gained some major liabilities. Its total debt has jumped to over $8 billion. It has also launched several preferred stocks that have all moved below their par level. STRC dropped from $100 to $72.50, while the others like STRD, STRK, and STRF have all plunged.

The ongoing price action is a sign that investors anticipate that Strategy will be forced to sell its Bitcoin to cover its obligations. Earlier this month, the company sold 32 Bitcoins for the first time in years. It will sell these coins at a loss since the current Bitcoin price is lower than its buying value.

Also, as Peter Schiff warned, selling BTC will put pressure on the coin as we saw earlier this month, when it dropped below $60,000 after Strategy sold 32 coins.

History shows that Bitcoin has bounced back from bear markets several times. For example, it rebounded to a new record high last year after plunging following President Donald Trump’s tariff announcement. It also jumped from $15,800 in December 2022 to a record high of $126,200 late last year.