Solana ETFs Are Turning 6% Staking Yield Into A Superpower

The next battleground in the crypto ETF industry may not be fees, assets under management, or trading volumes—it could be yield.

As regulators become more receptive to staking-enabled crypto exchange-traded products, issuers are increasingly exploring ways to turn digital asset funds into income-generating vehicles. And according to a recent report from 21Shares, Solana may be emerging as the biggest beneficiary of that trend.

The report estimates Solana staking rewards at approximately 5.69%, compared with 2.87% for Ethereum. The gap could become increasingly important as investors look beyond simple crypto price exposure and toward funds capable of generating recurring income.

Staking Becomes Crypto ETFs’ Next Growth Engine

Crypto ETFs have already become one of the fastest-growing segments of the asset management industry. According to the 21Shares report, crypto ETPs attracted roughly $31 billion in net inflows during 2025 and generated around $880 billion in trading volume.

The next phase of growth may come from staking.

If ETF structures can pass through some of those rewards to shareholders, staking-enabled funds could begin to resemble dividend-paying equity ETFs or income-oriented bond ETFs.

The concept gained momentum after the SEC approved staking for spot Ethereum ETPs in late 2025, opening the door for other crypto products to pursue similar structures.

Solana ETFs Could Have a Yield Advantage

Several ETF issuers have filed or launched products tied to Solana, positioning themselves for potential adoption of staking features.

Among the most closely watched funds are:

If staking income becomes a key differentiator, Solana-linked funds could market themselves as higher-yielding alternatives to Ethereum products.

Yield Isn’t Everything

Higher rewards do not necessarily translate into superior investor outcomes.

Ethereum remains the dominant smart-contract platform, with a significantly larger ecosystem, deeper institutional ownership, and a longer operating history. Many advisors may still prefer Ethereum exposure despite the lower staking yield.

The 21Shares report also highlights risks associated with staking, including validator underperformance, unbonding periods, operational complexity, and evolving regulations. These factors could limit the extent to which staking rewards are ultimately passed through to ETF investors.

What It Means For ETF Investors

For years, crypto ETFs have largely competed on access and convenience. Staking introduces a new dimension: income.

That shift could create a new category of crypto funds that appeal not only to growth-oriented investors but also to those seeking yield. If regulators continue approving staking-enabled products, investors may increasingly compare crypto ETFs using metrics traditionally associated with dividend and fixed-income funds.

In that environment, Solana’s nearly 6% staking reward could become one of the strongest marketing tools in the crypto ETF industry, and potentially a catalyst for the next wave of ETF inflows.

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