Bitcoin's Potential Path To $7 Million, Bitwise's BTC Optimism And More: This Week In Crypto

Here’s a quick recap of the week’s top stories.

Bitcoin’s Path To $7 Million

Michael Saylor, speaking at BTC Prague, suggested that Bitcoin’s journey from $70,000 to $7 million could be inevitable, provided it moves from 0.1% of global capital to 10%. Saylor noted that Bitcoin currently represents a mere 10 basis points of all the capital in the world.

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Bitwise’s BTC Optimism

Bitwise’s Park encouraged investors to consider the risk of not owning Bitcoin, rather than focusing on its upside speculation. In a recent interview, Park argued that Bitcoin remains a hedge against fiat currency debasement and its relevance could grow further with the rise of artificial intelligence.

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Shiba Inu’s SEC Approval

Shiba Inu highlighted the SEC’s approval of a new exchange-traded fund that could hold SHIB, signaling growing institutional recognition for the memecoin. The T. Rowe Price Active Crypto ETF, approved last week, is set to list on the NYSE Arca exchange under the ticker TKNZ.

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Dogecoin’s Potential Rise

Cryptocurrency analyst Ali Martinez suggested that Dogecoin could continue its upward trend if it maintains key support levels. Martinez highlighted DOGE’s trading in a rising channel on its 1-hour chart, with the lower boundary at $0.087 acting as a crucial support level.

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Franklin Templeton’s Bitcoin ETFs

Global asset manager Franklin Templeton has filed with the SEC to launch two ETFs that would automatically reinvest stock dividends into Bitcoin. This move marks another step in the rapidly evolving crypto ETF market, with industry observers expecting the pace of launches to accelerate further.

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Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.