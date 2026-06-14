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Here’s What XRP Would Have Returned
June 14, 2026 1:16 PM 2 min read

XRP Slide Puts Death Cross in View Despite Rising ETF Inflows

XRP Price Has Slipped Despite Rising ETF Inflows

The XRP token has been in a steep decline since July last year despite some bullish news. One of the top catalysts has been rising ETF inflows, a sign that US investors are accumulating. 

Data shows that these ETFs have added $13 million in assets this month after adding $132 million in May. They are in the third consecutive month of inflows, with the net cumulative figure jumping to $1.44 billion. The Bitwise XRP ETF leads with $296 million, while Canary's XRPC has $254 million. 

XRP ETFs have added assets likely because of the positive news from Ripple Labs and its ecosystem. For example, Ripple USD, its stablecoin, has achieved $1.7 billion in assets, with $763 million being in the XRP Ledger. Its 30-day transfer volume jumped by 90% to $4.8 billion.

It is also unclear whether Ripple Labs' acquisitions, including GTreasury and Hidden Road, have led to a surge in network activity. 

Ripple Price Slowly Nears a Death Cross Pattern

Technical analysis suggests that the XRP price has more downside to go. For one, it is about to form a death cross pattern on the weekly chart as the spread between the 50-week and 200-week moving averages narrows. A death cross is one of the most common bearish signs in technical analysis.

The token also formed a double-top pattern at $3.3981 and a neckline at $1.5723, giving it a height of $1.8258. These technicals mean that the token will likely drop to the psychological level of $1.00. If this happens, XRP may drop to the psychological level of $0.50, its lowest point in November 2024.

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