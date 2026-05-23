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Stressed business man crypto trader broker investor analyzing stock exchange market crypto trading decreasing chart data fall down loss, desperate about losing money of crisis, recession, inflation.
May 23, 2026 12:44 PM 4 min read

Pi Network Price Eyes All-Time Low Despite Pivoting to AI, Smart Contracts

Pi Network Price Drops Despite Pivot to AI And Launching Smart Contracts

The developers have also pivoted it to the AI industry. They did that by investing in OpenMind, a company at the intersection of AI and robotics. The two companies are testing a feature that will enable its node operators to contribute to OpenMind. 

Pi Network has also upgraded its App Studio product recently. In a statement, it noted that the upgrade will enable vibe coders to launch their applications on its platform and reach millions of users.

At the same time, they are aiming to launch a KYC-as-a-Service feature that will enable companies to conduct human verifications easy. This product will compete with popular companies like Worldcoin and Humanity Protocol.

Meanwhile, the developers recently concluded the v23 upgrade that introduced smart contracts to the network. This upgrade means that it will now be possible for developers to build applications in areas like decentralized finance (DeFi) and even stablecoins.

Technicals Suggest Pi Coin Price May Hit All-Time Low

The daily chart shows that Pi Network has slipped in the past few months. This phase of the retreat started in March shortly after the Kraken listing. It has now slumped below the key support level of $0.1637, its lowest level in April.

There are signs that the coin is slowly forming a bearish flag pattern, a common continuation sign. It has also remained below the 50-day moving average and the Ichimoku cloud.

Therefore, there is a risk that it will drop to the all-time low of $0.1300, which is about 18% below the current level. On the other hand, a move above the key resistance at $0.1637 will invalidate the bearish outlook.

Image: Shutterstock

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