Binance In Hot Water? Report Links Exchange To Secret $850 Million Iran Military Funding Network

The world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange, Binance, is reportedly at the heart of a secret payment network established by Iranian billionaire financier Babak Zanjani to fund Iran’s military forces.

Binance’s internal investigators concluded that the accounts were part of a money-laundering network designed to fund the Iranian regime, as per the report.

WSJ also reported that Iran's central bank allegedly transferred $107 million in cryptocurrency into Binance accounts last year, while foreign investigators tracked roughly $260 million in transactions during 2024 and 2025 between Binance-linked accounts and wallets tied to sanctioned Iranian entities and suspected terrorist financiers.

Binance did not immediately respond to Benzinga‘s request for comment.

Iran Crypto Flows Draw Scrutiny

The above-mentioned funds come in addition to the roughly $1.7 billion that Binance investigators previously determined had flowed through the exchange to the same Iranian network, according to a February WSJ report.

In April, Sen. Richard Blumenthal (D-Conn.) sought answers about Binance’s alleged $1.7 billion in Iran-linked flows.

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

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