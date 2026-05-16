Crypto Market Dives As Liquidations Jump 107%

Crypto Liquidations Jump As Prices Fall

The ongoing crypto market crash coincided with a big increase in liquidations. CoinGlass data show that the 24-hour liquidations jumped by 100% to $700 million, the biggest increase in days.

More than 101,000 traders were liquidated in this period, with the biggest one being a Bitcoin trader whose $21 million was wiped out. Bitcoin positions worth $229 million were liquidated as it dropped below key psychological levels.

Liquidations occur when crypto exchanges are forced to close loss-making positions after the margin falls below the required threshold. In most cases, these liquidations create additional selling pressure, as exchanges must sell the affected coins to cover the losses.

Liquidations Coincided With Rising ETF Outflows And Falling Demand

The ongoing crypto market weakness happened as demand continued falling. SoSoValue data shows that spot Bitcoin ETFs suffered a $1 billion in outflows this week. Similarly, spot Ethereum ETFs had $255 million in outflows, a sign that American investors are booking profits after the recent rally.

The same trend is happening in the futures market, where the open interest has pulled back. CoinGlass data shows that the open interest has pulled back in the past few days. The total figure dropped by 4% to $127 billion in the last 24 hours. Bitcoin's open interest has retreated from the monthly high of $64 billion to $57 billion today.

The likely culprit of the ongoing crypto market weakness is the falling odds of interest rate cuts by the Federal Reserve. Data released this week showed that consumer and producer inflation increased 3.8% and 6% respectively in April, moving further away from the Fed's target of 2.0%.

Polymarket predictions project that there will be no interest rate cut this year. Earlier this year, most analysts anticipated that the bank would deliver at least one cut, especially with new Fed Chair Kevin Warsh at the helm.

Another possible reason for the crypto market decline is the rising geopolitical tensions between the US and Iran. In a statement on Friday, President Donald Trump warned that he was losing patience with Iran. He said this a few days after he said that the ceasefire was on life support.

As a result, there is a likelihood that the two countries will go back to war, a move that would make inflation worse. This explains why crude oil prices have remained at an elevated level, with Brent ending the week at $107.

Bitcoin and other altcoins would rally if there are signs that the war is ending. Such a situation would lead to lower inflation, pushing the Fed to start cutting interest rates.

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