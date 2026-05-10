Weekend Round-Up: Bitcoin's Million-Dollar Future, Trump Sons' Billion-Dollar Investment And More

This week was buzzing with news from the world of finance and technology. From predictions of Bitcoin’s future worth to the Trump sons backing a billion-dollar investment network, there was no shortage of intriguing developments. Here’s a quick recap of the top stories.

Bitcoin’s Million-Dollar Future

Lightspark CEO David Marcus expressed confidence in Bitcoin’s long-term trajectory, despite its notorious volatility. “Over the very long term, this thing should be worth over a million dollars or more,” Marcus stated, without specifying a timeline for this prediction.

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Bitcoin As A Power Projection Tool

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth revealed that the U.S. Department of Defense is exploring ways to leverage Bitcoin as a tool for power projection. Hegseth confirmed ongoing and classified experiments during a House Armed Services Committee hearing.

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Trump Sons’ Billion-Dollar Investment

Eric Trump and Donald Trump Jr. are backing a $1 billion investment network targeting industries such as artificial intelligence, drones, and cryptocurrency. The network, American Ventures, has raised over $1 billion across 21 investment vehicles.

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Senate’s High-Stakes Stablecoin Bill

The Senate Banking Committee is pushing a major crypto market structure bill that could reshape traditional deposit systems. The bill, which has raised concerns among banks, is scheduled for an initial vote on May 14.

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GameStop’s eBay Bid And Dogecoin’s Reaction

GameStop CEO Ryan Cohen’s interview about the company’s eBay bid got Dogecoin tweeting. The cryptocurrency acknowledged the “meme stock behavior from a meme stock CEO.”

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Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

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