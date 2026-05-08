Bernie Sanders Says Trump And His Family Made $4 Billion Off The Presidency, While Elizabeth Warren Slams Weak Crypto Regulation That ‘Isn't Worth The Paper It's Written On’

On Thursday, Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) and Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) intensified criticism of President Donald Trump's family business dealings, accusing them of leveraging crypto ventures and political influence for billions in personal gains.

Warren, Sanders Target Trump Family's Crypto Profits

Warren slammed Trump-linked crypto activity in a post on X, arguing that legislation failing to address presidential profiteering "isn't worth the paper it's written on."

"The Trump family crypto project quietly cashed in while regular investors got stuck holding the bag," Warren wrote.

Sanders echoed those concerns, alleging Trump and his family have generated roughly $4 billion through business activities tied to his presidency, including more than $3 billion connected to cryptocurrency ventures.

"What about having a president who wants to improve the financial well-being of ALL Americans, not just his own family and fellow oligarchs," he wrote.

World Liberty Financial Faces Scrutiny Over Token Sales

At the center of the controversy is World Liberty Financial (WLFI), a Trump-linked crypto project that has reportedly raised more than $550 million through token sales.

The project is facing backlash after reports that it sold an additional 5.9 billion tokens to undisclosed private investors under terms critics say may have disproportionately favored insiders.

Observers have also raised concerns over a future unlock of approximately 62 billion tokens, which could potentially allow early investors or insiders to cash out significant holdings later.

Trump Family Wealth Under Renewed Spotlight

Previously, New Yorker writer David Kirkpatrick said Trump entered both his first and second terms under mounting financial pressure.

However, Kirkpatrick's analysis found that within roughly six months of Trump's second term, the president's financial outlook had improved dramatically.

Based on what he described as conservative estimates, Kirkpatrick reported that Trump and his family generated nearly $4 billion in about a year through ventures tied to his time in office.

The White House did not immediately respond to Benzinga's request for comments.

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

Photo Courtesy: Lev Radin on Shutterstock.com