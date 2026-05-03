Weekend Round-Up: Crypto Controversies, Bitcoin Reserves And Market Predictions

This week was a whirlwind of news in the world of finance and cryptocurrency. From political figures raising concerns about crypto ties to companies leveraging Bitcoin reserves for funding, the stories were as diverse as they were intriguing.

Let’s dive into the top five stories that made headlines.

Elizabeth Warren Questions Trump Family’s Crypto Ties

Senator Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) expressed concerns about the alleged connections between the Trump family’s cryptocurrency company, World Liberty Financial, and a venture reportedly linked to sanctioned individuals. The senator’s concerns were based on a Wall Street Journal report that highlighted the company’s deployment of a USD1 stablecoin on a lesser-known blockchain network, AB Chain, in November 2025.

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Riot Platforms Leverages Bitcoin Reserve For Funding

Riot Platforms’ VP, Chung, revealed during the company’s first-quarter earnings call that the firm’s Bitcoin holdings were the “most capital-efficient source of funding” for its data center business. The company managed to fund its CapEx through a disciplined sale of a portion of its Bitcoin holdings, without issuing any common equity during the quarter.

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Paul Tudor Jones Endorses Bitcoin As Best Inflation Hedge

Billionaire hedge fund manager Paul Tudor Jones declared Bitcoin as the best asset to protect wealth against inflation, even surpassing gold. He cited Bitcoin’s 21 million hard cap and its decentralization as key factors, noting that gold’s supply increases every year

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Hyperliquid To Challenge Polymarket In Prediction Market

Hyperliquid Strategies Inc., chaired by former Barclays CEO Bob Diamond, is testing a plan to add prediction markets to its platform, posing a direct challenge to Polymarket. The proposal, known as HIP-4, would allow traders to buy fully collateralized binary contracts on real-world outcomes within the same margin account they use for crypto perpetual futures.

Read the full article here.

Tether Proposes Merger With Bitcoin Firm

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Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

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