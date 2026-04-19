Weekend Round-Up: Binance Rivals Major Exchanges, Bitcoin's Million-Dollar Potential And More

This week was a whirlwind of activity in the cryptocurrency world. From Binance matching the trading volume of major Asian commodities exchanges to predictions of Bitcoin hitting a million dollars, the crypto market was buzzing with news.

Here’s a quick recap of the top stories.

Binance Matches Major Asian Exchanges In Gold Perpetuals Trading

Co-CEO of Binance, Richard Teng, revealed that the platform’s gold perpetual trading volume is now on par with several national commodity exchanges. This information is based on Binance’s research, which underscored the swift growth of perpetual futures on cryptocurrency exchanges for traditional assets like stocks, gold, and silver. These are leveraged contracts, not physical ownership or spot trading.

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Bitcoin Could Reach $1 Million By 2035, Says Bitwise’s Matt Hougan

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Banking System Will Move To Ethereum, Says Raoul Pal

Macro investor Raoul Pal predicts that the entire banking system will transition to Ethereum as ETH tests the 100 exponential moving average at $2,355 for the first time since October. Pal refutes the "ETH is dead" narrative from 1.5-2 years ago, arguing that banks care about Lindy effects—things that survive, things you don't get fired for, things that are proven.

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Dogecoin Whales Accumulate Amid Iran Peace Optimism

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Changpeng Zhao Claims Biden Administration Targeted Him

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Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

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