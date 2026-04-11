Binance Founder CZ Says Crypto Is 'Too Transparent,' Warns Of Privacy Gap As Regulators Catch Up

“It’s actually extremely easy to track crypto funds. The blockchain is a public ledger, and if you couple that with a few centralized exchanges’ KYC information, you can track most transactions pretty accurately,” Zhao said Friday on TBPN.

A Privacy Problem, Not Just A Feature

The warning lands at an awkward moment for crypto’s payment ambitions. Venture capitalist Tim Draper has previously called for employees, suppliers and taxes to be settled in Bitcoin via smart contracts — a vision CZ’s transparency concern now directly complicates.

“There’s a lack of preserving privacy,” he warned, calling for an optimal balance between regulatory compliance and individual rights.

Regulation And The Road Ahead

During his appearance on TBPN, CZ also praised U.S. progress on crypto regulation but noted that stablecoin interest rate debates remain unresolved under the GENIUS Act. “Any clarity is better than none,” he said, adding that regulations rarely get everything right on the first try. On enforcement, he acknowledged that some U.S. agencies already use blockchain analytics effectively, but said most global counterparts still lag.

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Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.