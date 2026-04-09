AndX Taps BitGo To Deliver Secure, Scalable Crypto Trading In US

Platform Launch and Infrastructure

BitGo said AndX USA LLC is leveraging its platform, built on BitGo Bank & Trust, for digital asset services. The platform enables secure buying, selling, and custody of digital assets across all 50 states.

The offering includes institutional-grade security, compliance capabilities, and custody backed by $250 million in insurance coverage.

Integration and Capabilities

Through its API-driven infrastructure, BitGo enables AndX to accelerate deployment while integrating custody, transfers, and trading workflows, resulting in a more streamlined user experience.

Frank Wang, managing director and head of fintech at BitGo, said crypto platforms no longer need to trade off speed for strong institutional safeguards, noting that BitGo's Crypto-as-a-Service helps firms like AndX launch and scale secure trading operations on a regulated, API-driven infrastructure built for reliability, control, and compliance.

Viru Raparthi, CEO and founder of AndX, said the partnership supports the company's aim to broaden access to financial markets while upholding high standards of security and trust, adding that BitGo's infrastructure enables AndX to focus on innovation, including AI-driven trading tools, tokenized real-world assets, and global payment capabilities within a unified platform for modern investors.

Technical Analysis

At $8.44, BTGO is trading 9.4% below its 20-day simple moving average (SMA), the stock's average price over the last 20 sessions, which suggests the near-term trend is still tilted lower. It's also 18.4% below its 50-day SMA, a sign the intermediate trend remains under pressure and rallies may face overhead supply.

Moving average convergence divergence (MACD), a trend/momentum measure, is bearish with the MACD at -0.8108 versus a -0.8018 signal line, which indicates downside momentum is still slightly stronger than upside follow-through. Even though a bullish MACD cross is dated 2026-04-09, the current reading shows that push hasn't fully carried through yet.

Key Resistance : $9.50 — a likely area where rebounds can stall near the 20-day trend zone

: $9.50 — a likely area where rebounds can stall near the 20-day trend zone Key Support: $7.50 — a key "line in the sand" where buyers have tended to show up

Earnings & Analyst Outlook

BitGo is slated to provide its next financial update on May 26, 2026 (estimated).

EPS Estimate : Loss of 9 cents

: Loss of 9 cents Revenue Estimate: $5.64 billion

Analyst Consensus & Recent Actions: The stock carries a Buy Rating with an average price target of $14.83. Recent analyst moves include:

Mizuho : Outperform (Lowers Target to $14.00) (April 1)

: Outperform (Lowers Target to $14.00) (April 1) Goldman Sachs : Neutral (Lowers Target to $10.50) (March 27)

: Neutral (Lowers Target to $10.50) (March 27) Cantor Fitzgerald: Overweight (Lowers Target to $17.00) (March 27)

BTGO Stock Price Activity: BitGo Holdings shares were down 0.24% at $8.44 at the time of publication on Thursday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Photo by T. Schneider via Shutterstock