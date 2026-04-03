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north korea
April 3, 2026 9:29 AM 2 min read

How A Crypto Journalist Fell For A Sophisticated North Korean Phishing Attack: 'Giving Me Scam Vibes'

In a recent alarming incident, a journalist became the victim of a sophisticated phishing attack, believed to be orchestrated by North Korean hackers.

The journalist was lured into a Zoom call with a supposed Bitcoin strategist, Adam Swick. He knew that Swick was considering a new digital asset treasury with a potential large seed investor. Despite doubts about the venture, the journalist agreed to a call via a Zoom link shared on Telegram.

The Zoom link provided redirected to a program that closely mimicked the actual Zoom interface, with minor differences and audio glitches. To rectify these issues, the journalist was asked to download an update, which turned out to be a harmful file.

Upon downloading the file, the journalist’s computer was susceptible to a vulnerability that could log keyboard strokes, monitor the computer screen, and gain access to passwords and apps.

 "This is giving me scam vibes," he wrote to Swick and the hedge fund investor.

Recognizing the potential danger, Weiss immediately powered down the laptop and contacted Fortune’s IT department.

Taylor Monahan, a security researcher and member of SEAL 911, confirmed that the phishing attack was likely the handiwork of DPRK. Weiss avoided running the malicious script that could have let hackers steal his passwords, Telegram account, and cryptocurrency, though he said that his crypto holdings were minimal.

The security researcher flagged that hackers were not only targeting wealthy investors but also crypto journalists, due to their extensive contact list of potential high-value targets.

North Korean Attacks Hit DeFi, Crypto

Ledger CTO Charles Guillemet compared the incident to the $1.4 billion 2025 Bybit hack, noting a similar pattern of compromised multi-sig signers, social engineering, and disguised malicious transactions.

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by a Benzinga editor.

Image Credit: Shutterstock/FOTOGRIN

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