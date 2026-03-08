This week was a whirlwind of activity in the world of finance and cryptocurrency. From Binance debunking allegations of Iran-linked crypto flows to Kazakhstan’s central bank announcing a hefty investment in crypto, there was no shortage of intriguing developments. Here’s a quick recap of the top stories.

Binance Refutes Claims Of Iran-Linked Crypto Flows

Contrary to media reports, Binance has categorically denied any direct transactions between its platform and Iranian entities. The crypto exchange has labeled the allegations of $1.7 billion in Iran-linked flows as “demonstrably false” and “defamatory.”

Kazakhstan Central Bank’s Crypto Investment

Starting April, Kazakhstan’s central bank will invest $350 million in crypto-related ventures. The investment, drawn from gold and foreign exchange reserves, will primarily target crypto infrastructure companies and index funds, rather than direct Bitcoin allocations.

A16z Crypto’s Fifth Fund

A16z crypto, the Web3 division of venture firm Andreessen Horowitz, is reportedly seeking capital for its fifth fund. The fund, which is expected to focus solely on blockchain investments, is targeting a whopping $2 billion.

Bitcoin Embraced By Major Banks

Major banks, including Morgan Stanley, TD Bank, and Citigroup, are planning to integrate Bitcoin into traditional finance. This move comes as regulatory clarity improves and institutional demand for digital assets grows.

Bitcoin’s Market Dip

Bitcoin has seen a significant drop, plunging to $68,000. This dip has led to speculation that the recent rally was merely a relief bounce within a broader bearish market structure.

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

