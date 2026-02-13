He said that investors often jump into such tokens believing the hype, only to get burned, adding that the “money doesn’t come back,” and is effectively "stolen" from them.

He also pointed to other celebrity-backed cryptocurrencies, including a token launched by former New York City mayor Eric Adams and the $HAWK coin introduced by internet personality Haliey Welch, as additional examples of meme coins that have led to investor losses.

Gerber also criticized the Trump administration’s lax approach to crypto regulation, which he believes is making the market less attractive to everyday investors.

Crypto Slump Amid Broader Negativity

Gerber’s criticism comes as Bitcoin has fallen nearly 50% from its October peak, dropping below its November 2024 level, with an early February sell-off triggering over $2.7 billion in liquidations, its sharpest decline since 2022, according to algorithmic trading firm Wintermute.

The downturn followed several macro catalysts, including Kevin Warsh's nomination as Fed chair, weak "Magnificent Seven" earnings and a correction in precious metals. Wintermute said capital has rotated heavily into AI-focused equities, leaving crypto underperforming in both market rallies and sell-offs, a trend typical of bear markets.

Split Views On Trump's Crypto Agenda

