Popular non-fungible token collection Pudgy Penguins (PENGU) announced the opening of a Valentine’s Day pop-up shop in New York City on Thursday to celebrate love and friendships.

It’s That Time Of The Year

Pudgy Penguins’ X account posted a video showing a pink-themed space at 55 Delancey Street, with crowds queuing up outside.

A costumed “Pengu,” the mascot of Pudgy Penguins, was greeting visitors outside. Inside, heart-shaped displays glowed alongside soft toys and plush bouquets, with couples’ photo booths, real-life photo ops, and drinks and treats.

The pop-up store will run from Thursday to Saturday, each day from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Earlier this week, Pudgy Penguins unveiled a cryptocurrency debit card as part of its push into consumer finance. The card will allow users to spend stablecoins or cryptocurrencies directly at over 150 million merchants, with up to 12% cashback and 7% yield on balances.

Price Action: At the time of writing, PENGU, the official token of Pudgy Penguins, was trading at $0.006159, down 0.42% in the last 24 hours, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

The Solana (CRYPTO: SOL) -based token launched in December 2024 with high volatility and quickly surged to an all-time high of $0.05738. Since then, it has shed nearly 90% of its value.

Photo Courtesy: CryptoFX on Shutterstock.com