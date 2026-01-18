Elon Musk owns Tesla, SpaceX, X (formerly Twitter), Neuralink, xAI and The Boring Company. New York, US - 07 May 2025
Elon Musk's One Hour Worth $30 Million? Crypto Billionaire Justin Sun Says He's 'Willing To Pay'

Tron (CRYPTO: TRX) founder Justin Sun said on Sunday he’d pay $30 million for a single hour of private conversation with Elon Musk, signaling his admiration for the tech mogul.

The Value Of Musk’s Time

Sun reacted to a meme asking “24 hrs with Elon Musk or $30M?”

“If I could spend an hour alone chatting with Elon Musk, I would be willing to pay him $30 million,” he revealed his intentions.

A Drop In The Ocean For Billionaires

Now, before your eyes fly open, understand that this was a billionaire-tier talk.

Forbes estimates Sun’s net worth at $8.5 billion, making the $30 million only 0.35% of his total wealth. Moreover, in Musk’s case, the amount equated to a miniscule 0.008% of his estimated wealth of $342 billion.

Musk’s Fanboy

Sun has been known for publicly applauding Musk’s vision and his business moves, including the Tesla and SpaceX CEO’s decision to acquire Twitter, now X.

Sun once referred to Musk as his “role model” and sought to replicate his “innovation and determination” in the cryptocurrency sector.

