If You Gifted Your Family $100 In Bitcoin, Dogecoin And Ethereum Last Christmas, Here's How Much They Would Have This Christmas

Gifting cryptocurrency to a family member has likely grown in popularity thanks to easier ways to buy and sell major cryptos like Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) , Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) and Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) .

Here's a look back at how much a gift of cryptocurrency for Christmas in 2024 would be worth today and whether your family members are hoping to find gifts like Bitcoin in their stocking or under the Christmas tree instead of traditional gifts like toys, clothes, gift cards and money.

What Happened: Family members who received cryptocurrency as a gift for Christmas in 2024 may have some questions to ask those who gave it to them, setting up for some potential awkward questions over the holidays, just like on Thanksgiving Day.

Major cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Dogecoin and Ethereum were trading high in December 2024 after the presidential election, with some cryptos even hitting new all-time highs with optimism for a potential pro-crypto presidency.

Cryptocurrencies also surged higher to start 2025, but have since cooled off, turning Christmas gifts into underwater investments.

Here's a look back at how much three major cryptocurrencies given as gifts for Christmas 2024 would be worth today.

Read Also: EXCLUSIVE: Santa Rally A ‘Fun Little Indicator,’ But Tariff Ruling Will Define 2026, Market Expert Says

Investing $100 in Bitcoin, Dogecoin, Ethereum: A popular gift amount may have been giving $100 in cryptocurrency to a loved one on Christmas Day 2024. Here's a look at how much one could have bought of Bitcoin, Dogecoin and Ethereum based on the intraday high on Dec. 25, 2024.

Bitcoin: 0.0010 BTC

Dogecoin: 292.94 DOGE

Ethereum: 0.02823 ETH

Investing $100 in each cryptocurrency last Christmas would be worth the following based on prices at the time of writing:

Bitcoin: $87.77, -12.2%

Dogecoin: $37.70, -16.9%

Ethereum: $83.13, -62.3%

A $300 gift consisting of the three cryptocurrencies would be worth $208.60 today, a decline of 30.5%.

Family members would likely be less enthusiastic with having the gift of cryptocurrency last Christmas than in past years, or compared to some other investments.

For comparison, a $300 investment last Christmas in the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust, which tracks the S&P 500 Index, would be worth $344.43. This represents a return of 14.8% from last Christmas to this Christmas.

Based on Benzinga’s calculations for the hypothetical investments in Bitcoin, Dogecoin and Ethereum, a $300 gift from Christmas 2023 to Christmas 2024 turned into $725.32, for a gain of 141.8%. The same $300 from Christmas 2022 to Christmas 2023 turned into $559.61 in one year, an increase of 86.5%.

The gift of cryptocurrency to loved ones over the last several Christmases has still generated a positive return, but last Christmas marks a rare decline due to the highs for many cryptocurrencies to end 2024.

Read Next:

This article was previously published by Benzinga and has been updated.