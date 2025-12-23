Crypto Billionaire Justin Sun Says Gemini 3 Fixed His Sleep Schedule And He's So Impressed He Wanted To Buy Google Stock

Tron (CRYPTO: TRX) founder Justin Sun shared his experience with the Gemini 3 AI model on Sunday, highlighting how it has helped him “fix” his sleeping habits.

Gemini Talked Sun To Sleep

Sun posted a video on X talking about the Gemini AI sleep coach, a feature of Alphabet-owned Google (NASDAQ:GOOGL) (NASDAQ:GOOG) Gemini Deep Research tool.

“I used to stay up late all the time. Probably scrolling,” the cryptocurrency billionaire revealed. “Just lying there feels awful. It’s hard to sleep.”

With Gemini 3, Sun said, it felt like having another person in bed, with the AI assistant engaging in human-like conversations.

“It feels very natural. So I just chat with Gemini 3 and fall asleep,” he added.

Better Than ChatGPT?

Sun contrasted this to OpenAI’s ChatGPT, which he described as “kinda dumb.” He said that Gemini 3 handles both Chinese and English better, making conversations more natural and less awkward.

Sun revealed that the positive experience led him to consider buying Google stock. “It felt a bit high. So I said, ‘Let’s wait,'” the cryptocurrency mogul changed his mind later.

Can OpenAI Keep Up With Google's Gemini?

Google’s Gemini Deep Research tool, based on the advanced Gemini 3 Pro model, was unveiled earlier this month. It is designed to change the way AI is used for research and development, including applications such as sleep coaching.

Interestingly, the launch happened on the same day as OpenAI introduced its most advanced AI model, GPT-5.2, which it claimed was the best offering yet for everyday professional use.

Market commentator and popular media personality Jim Cramer said earlier in the month that OpenAI could fall behind due to the recent advancements in AI technology, particularly the introduction of Google's Gemini 3 AI model.

Price Action: Alphabet Class C shares rose 0.09% in after-hours trading after closing 0.88% higher at $311.33 during Monday’s regular trading session, according to data from Benzinga Pro. Year-to-date, the stock has rallied 63.48%.

Benzinga’s proprietary Edge Rankings show Momentum as the strongest category for the stock at 90.39/100. Visit Benzinga Edge Stock Rankings to compare with the other “Mag 7” equities.

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of Benzinga Neuro and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

Photo by Markus Mainka via Shutterstock