Weekend Round-Up: Bitcoin's Quantum Risk, Peter Schiff's Bearish Prediction And More

This week in the crypto world was filled with intriguing developments and predictions. From concerns over Bitcoin’s adoption due to perceived quantum risk to Peter Schiff’s bearish outlook on Bitcoin and Strategy Inc., there was no shortage of news.

Let’s dive into the top stories of the week.

Bitcoin’s Adoption Slowing Due To Quantum Risk?

Cryptocurrency analyst Willy Woo voiced concerns over the perceived quantum risk affecting Bitcoin’s adoption. Woo highlighted a significant decline in Taproot adoption, from 42% to 20%, since 2024. The Taproot upgrade, activated in November 2021, was intended to enhance the network’s privacy and efficiency, especially for complex multi-signature transactions.

Read the full article here.

Peter Schiff’s Bearish Bitcoin And Strategy Inc. Prediction

Renowned economist Peter Schiff predicted that Strategy Inc., shares will halve to $80 from the current $160, while setting a $50,000 downside target for Bitcoin. Schiff expressed his bearish outlook on the world's largest Bitcoin holding company in a recent post.

Read the full article here.

See Also: Bitcoin To Hit $1.4 Million By 2035 Due To Three-Pillar ‘Asymmetric Risk Profile’

Satoshi Nakamoto’s Bitcoin Fortune At Risk?

Cryptocurrency analyst Willy Woo predicted that early Bitcoin investors would buy up Satoshi Nakamoto's stash during a flash crash sparked by a quantum computer hack. Woo responded to a post by English YouTuber Josh Otten about the potential of a functional quantum computer using Shor's algorithm to break the encryption protecting Bitcoin's oldest wallets.

Read the full article here.

Bitcoin To Hit $200,000 In 2026?

BitMEX co-founder Arthur Hayes believes that Bitcoin could reach $200,000 in 2026 due to the Federal Reserve’s newly introduced “Reserve Management Purchases” (RMP) program. Hayes argues that the RMP program is essentially a rebranded form of Quantitative Easing (QE).

Read the full article here.

Ethereum’s Uncertain Future

Ethereum is at the center of a long-standing debate: does it function as a true form of “cryptomoney” like Bitcoin or primarily as a technology platform token with weakening fundamentals? In early 2025, sentiment toward ETH collapsed as it underperformed Bitcoin, briefly fell behind XRP in fully diluted valuation, and lost Layer-1 fee share to competitors like Solana.

Read the full article here.

Read Next:

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

Image via Shutterstock