SoFi Launches First 'Bank-Issued' Stablecoin

SoFi Technologies, Inc (NASDAQ:SOFI) on Thursday launched SoFiUSD, a fully reserved U.S. dollar stablecoin issued by SoFi Bank, N.A.

It enabled the company to act as a stablecoin infrastructure provider for banks, fintechs, and enterprise platforms.

Partners can leverage SoFi's bank-grade infrastructure to move money faster and more efficiently.

SoFiUSD Offers Faster, 24/7 Transactions

As the first national bank to provide open access to a stablecoin and related infrastructure, SoFi brings regulatory oversight and reliability to companies integrating stablecoin products.

Operating on a public, permissionless blockchain, SoFiUSD allows partners to transfer funds 24/7 with near-instant settlement at minimal cost, helping them manage liquidity confidently while offering faster, more transparent services.

SoFiUSD will also be available to all SoFi members in the near future.

Stock Performance

SoFi stock gained over 60% year-to-date backed by its digital banking ecosystem, attracting members with diverse products, improving profitability through diversified revenue.

On December 5, SoFi stock dropped after the company priced a public offering of 54.5 million shares at $27.50 each to raise roughly $1.5 billion before fees.

SoFi plans to use the net proceeds to strengthen its capital position, improve capital management efficiency, and fund growth opportunities.

As of September 30, the company held about $3.25 billion in cash and equivalents.

Strong Earnings and Outlook

In October, SoFi reported third-quarter revenue of $949.63 million, surpassing estimates of $886.17 million, and adjusted earnings of 11 cents per share, above the 8-cent forecast.

The company raised its full-year 2025 revenue guidance to $3.54 billion from $3.38 billion and increased its adjusted earnings forecast to 37 cents per share from 31 cents, both exceeding analyst expectations.

SOFI Price Action: SoFi Technologies shares were up 4.99% at $26.52 at the time of publication on Thursday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

