Strategy Inc (NASDAQ:MSTR) said it has joined the Open Semantic Interchange (OSI) to accelerate its open ecosystem strategy built around Strategy Mosaic, its AI-powered Universal Semantic Layer.

Additionally, Bitcoin (Crypto: BTC) price volatility sent the stock price higher on Tuesday.

The company, formerly MicroStrategy, emphasized its three decades of leadership in semantic layer technology and thousands of large-scale customer deployments as it expands its role in advancing open data standards.

Snowflake Inc (NYSE:SNOW) and a broad group of industry partners lead OSI, an open-source effort to establish a vendor-neutral framework for defining semantic metadata.

The initiative aims to simplify data exchange, unify data definitions across organizations, and boost the performance of AI and BI tools by reducing complexity and improving governance.

Chief Product Officer Saurabh Abhyankar said Strategy has long believed that a semantic layer is foundational for innovation and trust in enterprise data. Strategy Mosaic, he noted, is designed to operate openly across clouds, data sources, and applications for both human and AI use.

Customers like Pfizer already validate that approach.

Strategy stock tanked 38% year-to-date due to Bitcoin volatility.

On Monday, Strategy said it bought 130 more Bitcoin and established a $1.44 billion U.S. dollar reserve as it strengthens its balance sheet and BTC-backed strategy.

CEO Fong Lee confirmed the company now holds 650,000 Bitcoin — roughly $59 billion — and has reset year-end price assumptions while emphasizing that the new cash reserve will support dividends and interest without selling BTC during downturns.

Price Action: MSTR stock is up 6.17% at $182 in Tuesday’s last check.

