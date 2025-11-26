Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Are Down Since Last Thanksgiving: Prepare For Some Awkward Dinner-Table Questions

The Thanksgiving Day holiday brings many families together and also invites topics among family members. One topic of conversation that has likely increased in recent years is the potential for investing in cryptocurrency.

If you recommended cryptocurrency to your family last Thanksgiving, they may not be as happy with you this year as in past years. After spending time at the adult table, you could be relegated to the kids table this Thanksgiving.

Here's a look at how the prices of Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) , Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) , and Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) have changed since last Thanksgiving.

Investing In Bitcoin, Dogecoin, Ethereum

The Thanksgiving Day holiday for many includes traditions such as family, food and football. Dinner conversations could center on school, work, politics and potentially investments like stocks and cryptocurrencies.

Cryptocurrency markets were riding high in November 2024, with some hitting all-time highs around the time of the 2024 presidential election.

The suggestion of investing in cryptocurrency for more gains in 2025 may have been a topic at many Thanksgiving Day family tables last year.

Family members who tried to talk their relatives into buying cryptocurrencies that year have likely received some questions from relatives in the past year or so, as the sector has faced high volatility and the prices of major cryptocurrencies have fallen since last November.

Here’s a look at how investments would have fared over the last nearly one-year period, investing $1,000 in each of Bitcoin, Dogecoin and Ethereum.

A $1,000 investment in Bitcoin on Thanksgiving 2024 could have purchased 0.0103 BTC. The investment would be worth $925.45 today based on a price of $89,849.11 at the time of writing. The investment would be down 7.5% since the holiday last year.

A $1,000 investment in Dogecoin on Thanksgiving 2024 could have purchased 2,340.28 DOGE. The investment would be worth $362.51 today based on a price of $0.1549 at the time of writing. The investment would be down 63.7% since the holiday last year.

A $1,000 investment in Ethereum on Thanksgiving 2024 could have purchased 0.2729 ETH. The investment would be worth $823.53 today based on a price of $3,017.69 at the time of writing. The investment would be down 17.6% since the holiday last year.

In total, a $3,000 investment in the three well-known and discussed cryptocurrencies would be worth $2,111.49 today, down 29.6%

Past Thanksgiving Day Crypto History

This year tells a very different story for family members who suggested cryptocurrency investments to others.

Last year was significantly different, with all three of the cryptocurrencies above up from Thanksgiving 2023 to Thanksgiving 2024.

Here were the 2023 to 2024 gains:

Bitcoin: +156.3%

Dogecoin: +426.1%

Ethereum: +74.3%

The returns from 2023 to 2024 outpaced the gains from both 2021 to 2022 and 2022 to 2023.

In 2023, Benzinga shared that the returns of Bitcoin, Dogecoin and Ethereum from Thanksgiving 2022 to Thanksgiving 2023 would have been up 123.3%, down 9.2% and up 70.5% respectively. The $3,000 investment from Thanksgiving 2022 to Thanksgiving 2023 would have been worth $4,846.24 and up 61.5%.

As Benzinga previously shared, investing in Bitcoin, Dogecoin and Ethereum on Thanksgiving Day 2021 would have been down 72.3%, 64.6% and 72.5%, respectively a year later.

A $3,000 investment split between the three leading cryptocurrencies would have been down 69.8% to $905.69 from Thanksgiving 2021 to Thanksgiving 2022.

