EXCLUSIVE: Reliance Global Moves All Digital Assets Into Privacy-Focused Zcash

Reliance Global Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RELI) on Tuesday announced that it has completed a strategic realignment of its Digital Asset Treasury (DAT) by consolidating its digital asset position into Zcash (ZEC).

The company has fully exited its prior holdings and reallocated the proceeds into Zcash, a leading privacy-preserving cryptocurrency built on Bitcoin's foundational architecture.

This decision follows a comprehensive strategic review in which the company, along with Blake Janover, the Chairman of the Crypto Advisory Board, determined, after an in-depth assessment, that Zcash presented the most compelling opportunity for a long-term digital asset treasury (DAT) strategy.

Also Read: Zcash Just Did What XRP And SOL Couldn't — What's Behind The Brutal 828% Rally?

The analysis emphasized that Zcash's privacy-centric architecture, built on the back of Bitcoin's success, was a more exciting value proposition for shareholders than a diversified portfolio of institutionally adapted digital assets.

"Many in Silicon Valley believe it's the earliest days for Zcash, and the case is compelling," said Mr. Janover.

Zcash combines robust security, optional privacy, and institutional-grade flexibility in a way that distinguishes it from other major blockchain networks.

Its dual-transaction model, allowing both transparent and privacy-centric activity, provides organizations with confidentiality when needed while preserving the ability to meet regulatory expectations; it puts the control in the hands of the asset owners.

These attributes make Zcash a strong strategic fit for Reliance's long-term Digital Asset Treasury, leading the company to adopt a focused, single-asset approach.

Zcash maintains Bitcoin's unspent transaction output (UTXO) structure and fixed supply but integrates advanced, purpose-built privacy technology.

Users can transact transparently for auditability or use shielded transactions, enabling confidentiality.

Zcash's deployment of Zero-Knowledge Succinct Non-Interactive Arguments of Knowledge (zk-SNARK), with upgrades like Sapling and Halo 2, makes private transactions faster and more efficient.

Institutions can share transaction details with auditors or regulators without fear of leaking sensitive data.

Zcash supports organizations that manage competitive information, cross-border flows, or sensitive financial activities while maintaining strong governance alignment.

Price Action: RELI stock closed higher by 11.76% at $0.7205 on Monday.

Read Next:

Photo via Shutterstock