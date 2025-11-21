Bitcoin Snubbed By Magnificent Seven: Prediction Market Odds Crash To 5% From 69%

The Magnificent Seven stocks are among the largest companies in the world. Their earnings reports can cause high volatility in the market and what management says can send entire sectors up or down. If a Magnificent Seven company added Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) to its balance sheet, the price of the leading cryptocurrency could go higher.

A prediction market for that very topic has seen odds sink in 2025, with no Magnificent Seven stocks adding Bitcoin so far this year.

Prediction Market Odds Crash

Prediction market Kalshi offers many ways to wager on the price of Bitcoin and future catalysts for the leading cryptocurrency, including whether a Magnificent Seven company will add Bitcoin to its balance sheet like Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) did in 2021.

"Will one of the Magnificent 7 announce a BTC purchase this year?" is a current market on Kalshi, with the 2025 year nearly over.

The odds currently stand at 5% with just over a month left in the open market. Odds previously stood at 68.7% on Jan. 1, 2025, and were still trading at 24% on June 30, well into the year. The odds have steadily gone down as the year progressed.

A winning bet on the market does not include a company buying Bitcoin ETFs. To date, none of the Magnificent Seven companies (Amazon.com, Apple, Alphabet, Meta Platforms, Microsoft, Nvidia, Tesla) have added Bitcoin to their balance sheets in 2025.

Kalshi users were pretty convinced that at least one of the companies would add Bitcoin in 2025, based on the comments for the prediction market.

"This is free money, Tesla loves btc," a user wrote on July 18.

Another user said that Amazon was pushing for a Bitcoin investment on Feb. 15.

One user in January suggested that the announcement of a strategic Bitcoin reserve by the U.S. government would lead to a "high likelihood" that Tesla, Meta or Amazon would buy Bitcoin.

Will 2026 Look Any Different?

With 2025 nearly over, the question could turn to 2026 and a potential new prediction market on whether a Magnificent Seven company will buy Bitcoin next year.

It's important to remember that Tesla already bought Bitcoin and still owns some. The company announced on Feb. 8, 2021, that it had purchased $1.5 billion in Bitcoin.

The company later announced it sold $272 million in BTC in the first quarter of 2021. The company later sold 75% of its remaining Bitcoin stake in 2022.

As of the end of the third quarter, Tesla owned $1.315 billion in digital assets, including its Bitcoin holdings and likely also Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) .

In addition to being one of the few large-cap companies to own Bitcoin, Tesla also accepts Dogecoin as a payment option for select merchandise. Tesla previously accepted Bitcoin as a payment option for its vehicles before ending the practice.

Outside Tesla, the only other Magnificent Seven company to come close to buying Bitcoin was Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) . The company saw a shareholder proposal come to a vote on the potential to use 1% of cash holdings to buy Bitcoin as an inflation hedge.

The proposal even saw Bitcoin bull and Strategy Inc Executive Chairman Michael Saylor pitch Microsoft shareholders on the potential future value of the leading cryptocurrency. Shareholders voted against the proposal in December 2024.

It remains to be seen whether the other Magnificent Seven companies will use shareholder votes or simply buy Bitcoin and disclose the purchases later. Tesla seems unlikely to buy more Bitcoin based on its past sales, and could announce it was accepting Bitcoin as a payment option again first. Microsoft is highly unlikely now, based on the shareholder proposal getting voted down. This leaves the five other companies, and right now, there's no sign of movement on buying Bitcoin for any of them.

Image created using artificial intelligence via Midjourney.