Forget MicroStrategy, This Miner With Smaller Bitcoin Treasury And 87% 2025 Returns Is Set To Spike With Quality Gains

CleanSpark Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK) is outshining the crypto landscape in 2025, asserting itself as a market leader in operational excellence and share performance, despite holding a Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) treasury nearly 50 times smaller than Strategy Inc. (NASDAQ:MSTR), formerly MicroStrategy.

CLSK Jumps In Its Momentum Ranking

While Michael Saylor's MSTR commands headlines for amassing 640,808 bitcoins as of late October, CleanSpark holds just 13,011—approximately 49.25 times less—but is making remarkable waves with its latest momentum and quality scores.​

According to fresh momentum percentile rankings, CleanSpark vaulted into the top 10th percentile of stocks, propelled by a current momentum score of 91.89 and a spectacular growth rating of 99.61. The value rating sits at 50.92, indicating room for price appreciation as operational metrics catch up to red-hot momentum.

Price trend analyses confirm strength across all timeframes: short, medium, and long. Additional performance details are available here.

CleanSpark Delivers Staggering Returns Above 87% In 2025

With a year-to-date return of 87.20% and 66.73% over the year, CleanSpark is leaving many larger Bitcoin treasuries behind by showing that efficient operations and robust financial management can rival sheer crypto accumulation.

The stock's seamless, multi-timeframe price trend with a 22.00% gain over the month and 116.52% over the last six months, further strengthens the case that CleanSpark is no longer just a catch-up story among miners—it is emerging as a benchmark for quality and momentum-driven outperformance.

BTC Trades 13% Below Its All-Time High

BTC was 0.29% higher at $110,138.54 during the publication of this article. It was down 13.04% from its fresh high at $126,198.07 per coin, scaled at the beginning of this month on Oct. 7.

Meanwhile, CleanSpark was trading 2.83% higher in premarket on Friday after closing 6.35% lower at $17.69 per share on Thursday.

