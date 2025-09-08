iExec's Benjamin Bruyere: Privacy Tools Can Strengthen Compliance While Protecting Users In Arbitrum Ecosystem

Privacy technologies in crypto are often framed as a challenge to regulators, but Benjamin Bruyere, lead marketing at iExec, sees them differently.

He argues that properly designed privacy tools can make compliance easier while simultaneously protecting users.

"Compliance and privacy are not opposites — they actually work hand in hand. Most regulations (GDPR, MiCA, etc.) are built around one core principle: protecting users and their data. Privacy tools make this protection practical, provable, and easy to integrate," Bruyere told Benzinga.

"In the end, compliance plus privacy equals stronger trust, more adoption and a fairer ecosystem where users are protected and still in control."

Bruyere's comments come as iExec has rolled out its trusted execution environment (TEE)-based privacy framework on Arbitrum ARB/USD, a Layer-2 network with more than $3.15 billion in total value locked (TVL).

The move makes iExec the only provider of TEE-based privacy tooling on Arbitrum, positioning its framework as a resource for thousands of developers and millions of Web3 users.

The framework allows developers to build privacy-first applications across sectors such as DeFi, AI, and gaming.

It integrates secure enclaves to keep strategies, datasets, and user inputs hidden while maintaining verifiable proofs for transparency.

This means applications can operate confidentially while still producing auditable results that satisfy user trust and regulatory requirements.

Projects such as Ototamto, DexPal and Incentive Finance are already adopting the tools, while collaborations with partners like AR.IO and Halborn underline an emphasis on security and infrastructure support.

Each private transaction and confidential computation also ties into the circulation of iExec's RLC token, anchoring utility within the ecosystem.

According to Offchain Labs' Partnerships Manager Chase Allred, the integration lowers barriers for developers on Arbitrum by embedding privacy as a native, ready-to-use feature rather than a difficult add-on.

With regulators worldwide increasingly focused on data governance and user protection, Bruyere's remarks suggest that privacy may evolve from being seen as a hurdle to compliance to becoming a critical enabler of it.

