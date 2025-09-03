Congressman Has Bought Ethereum Four Times In 2025 Before All-Time Highs: Here's The Potential Profits

Multiple members of Congress have been buying cryptocurrency and cryptocurrency-related ETFs as they look to diversify their portfolios and bet on a sector supported by the White House administration.

One member of Congress has been buying up Ethereum ETH/USD in 2025, which has turned into nice profits with the cryptocurrency recently hitting all-time highs.

What Happened: Congressman Mike Collins (R-Ga.) is among the members of Congress who have disclosed buying cryptocurrency in 2025, with multiple purchases reported on the Benzinga Government Trades page.

The most recent purchases came in August, with Collins buying $1,000 to $15,000 in Ethereum on Aug. 7 and $1,000 to $15,000 in Ski Mask Dog Coin SKI/USD on Aug. 22. The Ethereum purchase is notable as it came weeks before new all-time highs were hit.

Here's a look at Collins' Ethereum purchases in 2025:

Jan. 3: $1,000 to $15,000

$1,000 to $15,000 May 1 : $1,000 to $15,000

: $1,000 to $15,000 July 8: $1,000 to $15,000

$1,000 to $15,000 Aug. 7: $1,000 to $15,000

The list does not include Ethereum purchased by Collins in 2023 and 2024, when he was also buying the second-largest cryptocurrency.

With the exception of the January purchase, Collins bought Ethereum in 2025 multiple occasions at less than $3,000, significantly lower than the current price of $4,462.20.

Based on the maximum purchase price of $15,000 and the highest price of Ethereum on each purchase day, here's how much ETH Collins may have purchased.

Jan. 3 : Ethereum $3,627.06, 4.1355 ETH

: Ethereum $3,627.06, 4.1355 ETH May 1 : Ethereum $1,872.94, 8.008 ETH

: Ethereum $1,872.94, 8.008 ETH July 8 : Ethereum $2,626.66, 5.7107 ETH

: Ethereum $2,626.66, 5.7107 ETH Aug. 7: Ethereum $3,926.20, 3.8205 ETH

In total, Collins has bought up to $60,000 in Ethereum in 2025 based on financial disclosures. Based on the highest price of Ethereum each day and the maximum $15,000 purchase amount, Collins could have around 21.6747 Ethereum from his 2025 investments.

Today, that Ethereum is worth $96,716.85. This would represent a profit of 61.2% for Collins based on the above data. Not a bad return in eight months and based on buying Ethereum every two to three months on average.

Why It's Important: Along with buying Ethereum, Collins has also made noticeable investments in meme coin Ski Mask Dog Coin, which has a current market capitalization of $52 million.

Collins bought $1,000 to $15,000 in Ski Mask Dog Coin twice in December 2024 and eight times in 2025. The Congressman did sell a portion of his stake worth $1,000 to $15,000 back in December 2024.

Ski Mask Dog Coin hit all-time highs of $0.3639 in December 2024 shortly after Collins' purchases were made public. Today, the coin trades at $0.05153.

A bill to ban members of Congress from buying and selling stocks, options and ETFs has gained momentum in Congress, but doesn't include a ban on cryptocurrency investing.

A previous Benzinga poll asked if members of Congress should be able to invest in cryptocurrency. Here are the results.

No, they shouldn’t be able to invest in cryptocurrencies : 48%

: 48% Yes, as long as they disclose: 30%

30% Yes, but through ETFs and not actual cryptocurrencies: 15%

15% Yes, they don’t need to disclose: 8%

The poll found that nearly half of voters said that members of Congress shouldn’t be able to invest in cryptocurrency. Only 30% supported the current method of allowing them to invest as long as they disclose.

The purchase and disclosure from Collins buying Ski Mask Dog Coin could be the perfect example of why the public is against Congress investing in cryptocurrency. While investing in Bitcoin, Ethereum and large Bitcoin ETFs doesn't significantly move the price, disclosures that show investments in meme coins could cause significant price action.

ETH Price Action: Ethereum trades at $4,462.20 on Wednesday versus a 52-week trading range of $1,386.80 to $4,953.73. The all-time high of $4,953.73 was recently hit on Aug. 24.

