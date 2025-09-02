Bitcoin Gets Its First State-Backed Conference In El Salvador's Capital — Max Keiser, Jack Mallers Among Speakers

El Salvador’s National Bitcoin BTC/USD Office teased on Monday a two-day state-backed cryptocurrency conference, BITCOIN HISTÓRICO, set to take place in November in the country’s capital, San Salvador.

‘World’s Leading Minds’ To Converge

The National Bitcoin Office, an agency tasked by the El Salvador government to oversee all things related to the apex cryptocurrency, said in an X post that the summit will bring together the “world’s leading minds” to explore the future of money, culture and civilization.

“We are proud to announce BITCOIN HISTÓRICO: a global summit on Bitcoin, transformation, and relentless optimism for the future. We believe Bitcoin is more than an asset – it’s a tool for individual freedom, cultural rebirth, and monetary sovereignty,” the agency said.

More Details About The Event

According to the conference’s website, the event will take place in the historic center of San Salvador, with the National Palace serving as the “Main Stage.”

The event will feature speakers such as Max Keiser, senior Bitcoin advisor to El Salvador’s president, Jack Mallers, CEO of payment platform Strike and Pierre Rochard, VP of Research at Riot Platforms.

There were two ticket categories: a regular one priced at $350 and a premium one priced at $2,100, which provides access to VIP seating. As of this writing, the payments could only be made in Bitcoin.

El Salvador’s Bitcoin Journey

El Salvador, under President Nayib Bukele, has pioneered Bitcoin BTC/USD adoption, becoming the first country in the world to use the leading cryptocurrency as legal tender. Its stockpile has risen to 6,287.18 BTC, worth more than $694 million at prevailing prices.

Earlier this year, the International Monetary Fund had asked El Salvador to halt public sector Bitcoin purchases as part of a $1.4 billion funding deal. While the country made the acceptance of Bitcoin voluntary rather than mandatory, it hasn't stopped its purchases.

Price Action: At the time of writing, BTC was exchanging hands at $110,270, up 2.01% in the last 24 hours, according to data from Benzinga Pro. Year-to-date, the coin has rallied over 18%.

Photo Courtesy: Divisual Jo on Shutterstock.com

